Moaon Aabe
5d ago
Didn't Hockul just announce that gun shootings have gone down since her new gun law. That's strange because it definitely seems like it's gone up.
4 injured after shooting near East Amherst and Main Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said four people were injured during a shooting Saturday night. Officers were called to Level One Entertainment on East Amherst Street for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Police said four people were shot while inside the establishment. The victims — two...
Attempted robbery reported early Friday at Allentown Eatz
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An attempted robbery took place early Friday morning at Allentown Eatz. The owner of Allentown Eatz shared security footage with 2 On Your Side. This incident happened just days after we talked to him about concerns of rising crime in Allentown. Buffalo Police said no weapon...
Buffalo police investigating stabbing on Cambridge Avenue
The stabbing occurred around 1:40 p.m. Friday. According to police, it was a domestic incident in which a boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend.
Body found, pulled from Cazenovia Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A body was pulled from Cazenovia Creek on Saturday morning. Police were called to the creek, near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive, around 11:30 a.m. Officers who responded helped pull the body from the water, according to Buffalo Police. Erie County medical examiners will conduct...
Buffalo man charged with manslaughter following motorcycle crash in Batavia, trying to flee
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was charged with manslaughter following a motorcycle crash just before noon in Batavia on Friday, according to police. Police say they responded at the roundabout on Oak Street Extension where they found a female on the ground and the motorcycle, allegedly operated by 27-year-old Christopher Scinta, fleeing the […]
Video: Attempted robbery in Allentown raises new concerns for business owners
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are deep concerns in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood about crime in that area. The latest incident that’s now under investigation by police — an attempted robbery at a local convenience store and deli. The attempted robbery happened early Friday morning and was caught on surveillance video. Buffalo Police are now investigating […]
Cheektowaga man with stolen gun, wearing body armor arrested in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man in possession of a stolen gun and wearing body armor was arrested at gunpoint Friday morning in Orchard Park. Sean Mueller, 28, was arrested after Orchard Park Police were called around 9:30 a.m. to the scene of a previous shooting last month. He was spotted outside a residence on the 5900 block of Webster Road.
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday morning. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy […]
Man in critical condition after being shot on Northland Avenue overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to 900 block of Northland Avenue on reports of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. When police arrived at the scene they found that a 27-year-old man had...
Buffalo man found guilty of murder in 2019 triple homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been convicted of killing three people during a drug deal in 2019. A jury found Deandre Wilson guilty of murder in federal court on Thursday for killing the trio who traveled from Florida to Buffalo in 2019. “I can only say that...
Buffalo woman charged in fatal shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has been indicted for allegedly shooting another woman on Berkshire Avenue this past summer. Jasmine M. Craig, 30, was arraigned in Erie County Court on one count of murder in the second degree. Investigators say Craig allegedly shot the victim, Lameshea Sanders, 30,...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Thursday for his involvement in a fatal assault, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On May 15, 2021, Troy Holman and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Mikel Ayala, assaulted 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez outside a home on Ashley Street. During the assault, Ayala stabbed the victim. […]
Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Batavia stabbing
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arrested in reference to a stabbing that took place in October, the Batavia Police Department announced. Tyshon Taylor, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say that around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 on […]
Man taken to ECMC after Northland Ave. shooting
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Buffalo man sentenced after intoxicated driving kills one
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison after causing a fatal car crash.
Buffalo woman pleads guilty to gun charge, grandmother’s death under investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo woman pleaded guilty on two felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jamien L. Harris was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. On Nov. 21, 2021, Buffalo police responded to a residence on Highgate Avenue after receiving a call of reported domestic […]
Buffalo man in critical condition after being shot on Halloween
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting on Monday night. Investigators said a Buffalo man, 22, was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of East Ferry Street just before 9 p.m. The victim was taken to ECMC where police said he was in critical condition...
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
Buffalo man sentenced for fatal accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday for causing a fatal crash, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Justice C. Coniglio was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision. On Dec. 1, 2021, Congilio was driving at high-rate of speed near Clinton Street […]
Federal jury convicts Buffalo man for role in triple homicide in front of child
51-year-old Deandre Wilson was charged in front of a grand jury on Thursday for triple homicide and numerous other crimes, which was part of a drug robbery in 2019.
