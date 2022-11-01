ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Election 2022: Voting in Santa Clara County

By Jana Kadah
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 5 days ago

With Election Day a week away, it’s time to make sure you’re registered to vote, know what’s on the Nov. 8 ballot and how to cast your ballot.

The deadline to register in California was Oct. 24—but it’s not too late. If you forgot to register before that deadline, you’ll be able to register at the county elections office or a polling place. You can also register to vote online and bring the paperwork to a polling place to vote this election.

To register, go to www.registertovote.ca.gov .Voters must also reregister to vote if they are changing political parties. All registered voters in California will receive a mail-in ballot, regardless of whether they requested it. Ballots are sent to the registered address. Santa Clara County residents began receiving ballots in the mail the week of Oct. 10.

You can check your voter registration status at Santa Clara County’s voting registrar website . If you’re 16 or 17, you can also pre-register to vote using this link, but will not be eligible to vote until age 18.

Where to vote

According to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, vote centers are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 29 through Nov. 7 and 7 a.m. though 8 p.m. on Election Day.

A list of vote centers and drop boxes in the county can be found here . Drop boxes close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. To find a voting center or drop box close to you, use this search tool .

More questions?

The California Secretary of State’s office staffs a voter hotline you can call for help: (800) 345-8683 (VOTE)

County and city elections

A full list of candidates, local races and ballot measures is available on the county’s website here . You can read about all the candidates running here .

The biggest and most expensive race in San Jose is for mayor. With Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan are battling it out. With Measure B passed by voters in June this year, the winner of this race will serve a two-year term. However, they will be allowed to run for two additional four-year terms, which means the mayor elected in November could serve up to 10 years.

Related Stories

October 30, 2022

Money in San Jose mayor’s race tops $8M

October 28, 2022

Follow the money: Silicon Valley’s 2022 general election

October 13, 2022

Reader Panel: Silicon Valley voters fed up by jargon

September 28, 2022

San Jose sign thieves caught in the act

The San Jose City Council seats in Districts 3, 5 and 7 are up for election. The race to replace District 3 Councilmember Raul Peralez is between San Jose-Evergreen Community College District board trustee Omar Torres and Irene Smith , a small business owner and mental health professional. With Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco terming out in District 5, former Councilmember and Assemblymember Nora Campos is running against Santa Clara County Board of Education trustee Peter Ortiz . In District 7, incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza will face off against Bien Doan , a San Jose fire captain.

As Mike Wasserman terms out of his seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, former San Jose Councilmember Johnny Khamis and San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas will compete to replace him as the District 1 representative. Arenas is able to run for the supervisor seat after recent redistricting changed the District 1 borders to include the Evergreen area. Khamis, who termed out of the San Jose City Council in 2020, moved from Almaden to Morgan Hill after his neighborhood was redrawn into another district.

Two candidates are also running to replace Sheriff Laurie Smith, who is retiring amid her civil corruption trial . Former Palo Alto Police Chief Robert “Bob” Jonsen is facing off against Kevin Jensen , a retired captain for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. Jensen unsuccessfully ran against Smith for the seat in 2014.

Seats for Districts 2 and 3 are also up for election on the Santa Clara City Council . Mayor Lisa Gillmor is also being challenged by District 6 Councilmember Anthony Becker .

District 2 Councilmember Raj Chahal is seeking reelection against retired engineer Larry McColloch. District 3 Councilmember Karen Hardy seeks to keep her seat against challenger Christian Pellecchia, vice president of operations at Santa Cruz-based Slatter Construction.

State races

At the state level, Gov. Gavin Newsom is seeking reelection against Republican Brian Dahle. Three local Assemblymembers are also running for reelection against Republican candidates.

Assemblymember Ash Kalra is hoping to keep his newly-drawn District 25 seat against retired appellate attorney Ted Stroll.

Incumbent Alex Lee is also running for reelection against Republican Bob Brunton , who served on the Ohlone College board of trustees for 12 years. The candidates are vying for California Assembly District 24 , which was formed during redistricting last year, and includes Fremont, Milpitas, Newark and the Berryessa area in northern San Jose. They ran against each other in 2020.

Assemblymember Evan Low is also running in a newly-drawn District 26 against business security consultant Tim Gorsulowsky. District 26 encompasses Sunnyvale, Cupertino, Santa Clara and a small part of San Jose, which is slightly different from the district Low currently represents in that Sunnyvale and Santa Clara were added, while Saratoga and Campbell were removed.

San Jose’s Measure I

Measure I would amend San Jose’s charter. This includes codifying the city’s ethics and elections commission so it can only be disbanded by voters and not the city council, removing gendered language and citizenship requirements to serve on city commissions and requiring the city to adopt an equity statement of values.

If passed, proponents believe it will make changes that allow the city to operate in a more fair and ethical manner. However, opponents, like the Santa Clara County Republican Party, are concerned by the provision to allow non-citizens on commissions.

The city charter can only be changed through a citywide ballot measure and a majority vote.

Contact Jana Kadah at jana@sanjosespotlight.com or @Jana_Kadah on Twitter.

The post Election 2022: Voting in Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 1

Related
San José Spotlight

Fernandez: Why hospitality workers are standing with Lisa Gillmor

As Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor seeks re-election, the housekeepers, cooks and servers of UNITE HERE Local 19 are standing with her, because she has stood with us. If you work or play in Santa Clara, you’ve probably been served by one of our members. UNITE HERE Local 19 represents hotel workers at the Hilton Santa Clara, cafeteria members at Nvidia and Intel, and food service workers at Levi’s Stadium and the Santa Clara Convention Center. Hospitality industry jobs are typically low wage, but our members have fought to build a good standard in the city of Santa Clara.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

Did Santa Clara County violate state law with CEO appointment?

Santa Clara County elected leaders apparently violated a state transparency law when they quietly appointed a new CEO behind closed doors. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Oct. 17 to appoint County Counsel James Williams to the county’s top executive seat during a closed session meeting, drawing backlash from community leaders over the secretive process and... The post Did Santa Clara County violate state law with CEO appointment? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Dozens of San Jose commission seats are empty

San Jose commissions play a significant role in city government, giving residents an official capacity to provide input on local policies and decisions. But with dozens of vacancies, some worry those voices are missing. San Jose’s 25 active commissions need 289 commissioners, and 59 seats are vacant. This means one...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Former Santa Clara County sheriff found guilty of corruption

After several days of deliberation, a civil jury has found former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith guilty of six corruption and willful misconduct charges, ending the sheriff’s nearly 50-year law enforcement career. A guilty verdict means Smith is now permanently barred from seeking public office, and would have been removed from her post as... The post Former Santa Clara County sheriff found guilty of corruption appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Fact check: Silicon Valley candidate falsely linked to Donald Trump

Mudslinging is nothing new in local politics, but a slew of new ads against a Silicon Valley politician is demonizing him by falsely linking him to Donald Trump. Johnny Khamis, a former San Jose councilmember running for county Board of Supervisors District 1, said he’s disgusted by recent mailers sent by his opponent and her political... The post Fact check: Silicon Valley candidate falsely linked to Donald Trump appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Laurie Smith is out as Santa Clara County sheriff

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is stepping down as the top law enforcement officer as her trial for corruption charges comes to a close. Undersheriff Ken Binder will replace Smith as acting sheriff until the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors chooses one, or until a new one is elected, according to a Monday... The post Laurie Smith is out as Santa Clara County sheriff appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Money in San Jose mayor’s race tops $8M

The costs of this year’s high-profile San Jose mayoral race is one for the record books, at $8.5 million—with special interest groups making up 51% of spending in an effort to sway voters. With roughly two weeks until the Nov. 8 election, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Follow the money: Silicon Valley’s 2022 general election

In less than two weeks, Silicon Valley voters will have their say on several key county positions, four San Jose City Council seats and three Santa Clara City Council posts as the November election draws close. The race to replace Mayor Sam Liccardo, who terms out at the end of the year, continues to be... The post Follow the money: Silicon Valley’s 2022 general election appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Sandoval: Outreach to our unhoused neighbors takes time, trust and tenacity

There are a lot of misconceptions about people experiencing homelessness. A pervasive one is that unhoused people don’t want help, shelter or housing. From mine and my team’s years of experience, we have found that to be patently false. Quite the opposite: PATH’s 2021 client feedback survey showed 87% of our unhoused participants actively want... The post Sandoval: Outreach to our unhoused neighbors takes time, trust and tenacity appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Top Santa Clara County official plans to step down

After more than a decade leading Santa Clara County, longtime Executive Jeff Smith is leaving the top post next year. “Having worked here for 13 years so far and maybe close to 14 years when I retire in July, it seemed like a reasonable time,” the County CEO told San José Spotlight. “We have a great team... The post Top Santa Clara County official plans to step down appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley schools score average on LGBTQ inclusiveness

Two Santa Clara County school districts are creating safe school environments for LGBTQ students, but a new report shows more progress needs to be made. Both Santa Clara Unified and San Jose Unified school districts received middle-tier scores according to the 2022 Equality California Safe and Supportive Schools Report Card, which rates districts on LGBTQ advocacy using factors including LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum and awareness training for staff. Equality California is the state’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight defends reporting amid legal threat

Following San José Spotlight’s reporting that revealed Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor lobbied the governor to help a major real estate firm save money on a massive project months before it cut big checks to support her reelection campaign, attorneys for the developer are pushing back. In a letter sent to San José Spotlight this... The post San José Spotlight defends reporting amid legal threat appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County lags on homeless count

Nearly nine months after volunteers finished surveying the local unhoused population, Santa Clara County is blaming a technical issue for delaying its release of a comprehensive survey of homeless residents. Santa Clara County conducted a biennial tally known as the “point in time” count in February to fulfill a federal requirement to receive funding. Officials published the... The post Santa Clara County lags on homeless count appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley mental health workers rally for better wages

Low pay, heavy workloads and unprecedented worker shortages: that’s the reality facing mental health professionals at one of the largest behavioral health providers in Santa Clara County. Dressed in purple shirts and carrying signs, more than 50 members of SEIU Local 521 rallied Wednesday in front of Momentum for Health’s headquarters in San Jose. They’re demanding... The post Silicon Valley mental health workers rally for better wages appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy