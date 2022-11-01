ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., JUAN A. LOZANO
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOpA9_0iuT23tn00

HOUSTON — (AP) — The rapper Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the third-floor bowling alley, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived. An AP reporter at the scene observed a body loaded into a medical examiner’s van around 10 a.m., more than seven hours after the shooting.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

No arrests have been announced and few details were released about what led up to the shooting, but Houston police planned a news conference for Tuesday afternoon. Media members at the scene later Tuesday morning were being kept across the street, which was otherwise blocked off to the public, and 810 Billiards & Bowling's management did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

Tuesday morning, several fans had gathered across the street from the bowling alley, which is in a three-story downtown Houston retail complex that includes high-end restaurants, a House of Blues and is near a Four Seasons hotel.

Isaiah Lopez, 24, said he rushed down from his home in the Houston suburb of Humble after hearing Takeoff had been killed.

“He was one of our favorites, mine and my brother’s. It’s all we would listen to,” Lopez said as he carried a dozen roses he hoped to place near the site of the shooting. “As soon as my brother called me and said, ‘Takeoff is gone,’ I had to come over here and pay my respects.”

Thomas Moreno, 30, who lives about five minutes away from the site of the shooting, said he had met Takeoff at an event at a Houston bar and restaurant in June and said he was “a real nice guy.”

“I feel it’s just another good person gone too soon,” Moreno said. “This happens every day but it hurts even more when it’s somebody so talented and so young.”

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. They first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. The song was remixed by Drake, heightening its popularity.

The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 hit "Bad and Boujee," featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called "Culture," "Culture II" and "Culture III," with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like "Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj)," "Stir Fry," and "Walk It Talk It."

The trio also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta,” but the group was not currently together.

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album "Only Built for Infinity Links" last month. Quavo posted links Monday on his Instagram to his and Takeoff's Halloween-themed music video, "Messy," along with a video of him and his friends driving around Houston.

___

Landrum reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Houston 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series

HOUSTON — (AP) — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will miss the rest of the World Series after spraining his right knee in Game 5, an injury that led to the surprise activation of rookie catcher Korey Lee. “He wasn’t crying, but he had tears in his eyes,"...
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros

HOUSTON — (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class namedropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron's tutelage...
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

Astros beat Phillies in six games to win 2022 World Series

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in game six of the 2022 World Series on Saturday night, winning their first Major League Baseball championship series since 2017. Until Saturday, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker held the record for most wins by an MLB manager without...
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phils

HOUSTON — (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

HOUSTON — (AP) — Jeremy Peña's key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros' six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

World Series: Astros claim post-scandal championship and make dynasty case by toppling Phillies in Game 6

It’s the era of the Houston Astros. Five years after they grew a winner out of a controlled burn, and three years after that team’s sign-stealing scandal roiled the sport, baseball’s omnipresent contenders staked their claim to a championship that can be despised, but not denied. With six more innings of dazzling work from Framber Valdez and one thunderous swing from Yordan Alvarez, the Astros cut down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6, 4-1, to win the 2022 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

SMU and Houston combine for most regulation points in FBS history in 77-63 battle

If you enjoy watching numbers go up (and an unholy number of passing touchdowns), Saturday's game between SMU and Houston was your scene. The Mustangs defeated the Cougars by the basketball score of 77-63, with the two teams combining for the most points ever scored in regulation in an FBS game. The only game to see more points on the scoreboard: Texas A&M's 74-72 win over LSU in a game that saw seven overtimes.
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

World Series MVP: Astros SS Jeremy Peña becomes 3rd rookie to win award

The Houston Astros bet big on rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña this season. The result is a historic World Series MVP award. Peña became the third rookie in MLB history, and first rookie position player, to win World Series MVP honors on Saturday after the Astros finished off the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The only other two rookies to receive the honor were Larry Sherry for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1959 and Liván Hernández for the Florida Marlins in 1997.
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

World Series 2022: Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for series due to knee injury

If the Houston Astros are going to clinch the 2022 World Series, they'll have to do it without starting first baseman Yuli Gurriel. MLB announced ahead of Game 6 on Saturday that Gurriel had been removed from the Astros' World Series roster due to a knee injury, which was reportedly confirmed by MLB medical director Dr. Gary Green. The Astros will replace Gurriel with rookie catcher Korey Lee.
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

World Series 2022: Astros 1B Trey Mancini goes from cancer to title in 2 years

Of the many interesting stories that make up the Houston Astros' 2022 World Series title, Trey Mancini's might be the most heartwarming. The infielder/outfielder spent the first four years of his MLB career as one of the best players on some very bad Baltimore Orioles teams, and then his career was interrupted by a colon cancer diagnosis. After the Orioles announced he had undergone surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, Mancini sat out the entire 2020 season while undergoing chemotherapy.
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
89K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy