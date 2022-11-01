Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor Announces $3.6 Million in Family Violence Prevention Grants
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 67 local victim service providers have been awarded a total of nearly $3.6 million to safely support victims of crime. Projects in 51 Ohio counties will be funded by grants through the 2022 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Library Ohio Writers Series Continues with Michael Croley
MOUNT VERNON, OHIO– The Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County has extended its popular community book discussion program into November with a visit from Ohio Writer Michael Croley, author of Any Other Place: Stories. Touted as “…a story collection of immense power” by National Book Award-winning author Min Jin Lee, Croley’s stories “…take us from the Appalachian regions of rural Kentucky to Memphis to a village in South Korea in thirteen engaging stories of displacement, belonging and love.”
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio’s Outdoors – What Would You Like To See More Of?
ODNR asks Ohioans to share outdoor recreation preferences. COLUMBUS, Ohio– Whether it’s kayaking, camping, hiking, fishing, or swimming, people have been spending a lot of time outdoors in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) wants Ohioans to weigh in on new or expanded recreational opportunities through a statewide survey to contribute to Ohio’s State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP).
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces 50 New Traffic Safety Projects
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks today announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. “A top priority of my...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Schneider Convicted of Drug Charges at Trial
Brian N. Schneider, 44, of Mount Vernon, was convicted of six drug-related charges at a Knox County jury trial on Wednesday. He was convicted of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine, both second-degree felonies, trafficking and possession of heroin, both third-degree felonies, and two related misdemeanors. The jury rejected Schneider’s defense...
Comments / 0