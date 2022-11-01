MOUNT VERNON, OHIO– The Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County has extended its popular community book discussion program into November with a visit from Ohio Writer Michael Croley, author of Any Other Place: Stories. Touted as “…a story collection of immense power” by National Book Award-winning author Min Jin Lee, Croley’s stories “…take us from the Appalachian regions of rural Kentucky to Memphis to a village in South Korea in thirteen engaging stories of displacement, belonging and love.”

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO