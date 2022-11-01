ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

Related
wtaw.com

City of College Station Update on WTAW

Municipal Court Judge Ed Spillane visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about warrant amnesty and roundup, the Community Living Class, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, November 4, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Aggie Football Falters in Second Half, Falls to Florida, 41-24

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane’s three first half touchdowns were not enough for Texas A&M as the Aggies fell to Florida, 41-24, Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field. Achane provided an early spark on Texas A&M’s opening drive with a 65-yard rush that led to his 5-yard touchdown...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy