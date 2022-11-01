Read full article on original website
City of College Station Update on WTAW
Municipal Court Judge Ed Spillane visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about warrant amnesty and roundup, the Community Living Class, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, November 4, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Aggie Football Falters in Second Half, Falls to Florida, 41-24
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane’s three first half touchdowns were not enough for Texas A&M as the Aggies fell to Florida, 41-24, Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field. Achane provided an early spark on Texas A&M’s opening drive with a 65-yard rush that led to his 5-yard touchdown...
Former Texas A&M Football Player Demond Demas Returns To The Brazos County Jail
Former Texas A&M football player Demond Demas returns to the Brazos County jail for the fourth time in less than two years. That’s after a Brazos County district judge approved the district attorney’s office request to keep Demas in jail due to violating bond conditions. The bond followed...
Brazos County District Court Jury Issues A Guilty Verdict In A 2018 Northgate District Stabbing
For more than four years, a suburban San Antonio man has been out of jail on bond following his arrest by College Station police for stabbing someone inside a Northgate bar. A jury trial in Brazos County district court that started last week ended with 48 year old James Tomlin of Bulverde being convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
