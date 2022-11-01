ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park

Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week. Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday. He is being held in the Durham...
WRAL News

Bicycle crash leaves professional rider hurting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Carl Fenske is still a bit shaken and definitely sore after a hit-and-run driver struck him on Spring Garden Street. “I’m always scanning, I’m always riding defensively,” said Fenske, a certified bicycle instructor. “I think I know what’s going on around me all the time.”
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

NC man arrested after sending concerning letters to police chief, sheriff, accused of building bombs

EDEN, N.C. — A North Carolina man who threatened a local police chief and sheriff was being held Thursday under a $10 million bond. Wayne Neil Maddison, 61, from Eden, was charged with weapons of mass destruction after police found he had explosive devices and sent "concerning" letters to Eden Police Chief Clint Simpson and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.
EDEN, NC
WRAL News

Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park

DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham police arrest man for 3 robberies in 4 months

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has arrested a man for his role in a series of armed robberies spanning back to July. Police said Savon Dunston, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham man dies 5 days after shooting; police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Durham man died five days after he walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The Durham Police Department on Wednesday identified the man as 21-year-old Michael Spears Jr. Police say they received a call shortly before midnight last Thursday notifying them...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. “There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
ERWIN, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Three young people hurt in North Carolina shooting

Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

