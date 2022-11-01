Read full article on original website
Woman charged in Raleigh stabbing that left 1 dead, 1 injured
Raleigh Police said an altercation between three women left one dead, one injured and the other behind bars.
'We're hurt, we're angry': Questions remain in shooting death of Raleigh teen
The family of a teen who died after being shot on Halloween wonders whether precious time was lost as a 911 dispatcher repeatedly tried to find the location of the three young shooting victims.
Man shot at, followed home in Durham daytime road rage incident, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Durham are working to locate a suspect who is believed to be tied to a road rage call that escalated to a rolling gunfire situation on Oct. 28. On Friday, the Durham Police Department said the incident took place in the area of...
Durham police investigate early morning shooting that left 1 dead
The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue in Durham.
2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park
Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week. Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday. He is being held in the Durham...
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask for community's help finding suspect vehicle
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are asking for the community's help in finding a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a road rage incident. According to a social media post shared on Friday, the suspect reportedly fired a gun at a victim and followed him home. Police...
Bicycle crash leaves professional rider hurting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Carl Fenske is still a bit shaken and definitely sore after a hit-and-run driver struck him on Spring Garden Street. “I’m always scanning, I’m always riding defensively,” said Fenske, a certified bicycle instructor. “I think I know what’s going on around me all the time.”
NC man arrested after sending concerning letters to police chief, sheriff, accused of building bombs
EDEN, N.C. — A North Carolina man who threatened a local police chief and sheriff was being held Thursday under a $10 million bond. Wayne Neil Maddison, 61, from Eden, was charged with weapons of mass destruction after police found he had explosive devices and sent "concerning" letters to Eden Police Chief Clint Simpson and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.
Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park
DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
Driver going wrong direction on I-540 overnight causes deadly crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — A wrong-way driver caused a deadly crash on I-540 overnight Saturday, according to police. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. when two vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of I-540 near the US-70 ramp. Police say one of the vehicles was driving the wrong direction.
Burglary suspect shot by Clayton homeowner, police looking for 2 suspects
The homeowners told police they heard a loud noise coming from the back door and saw someone inside the home before exchanging gunfire.
One wanted after early morning shootout shatters windows in Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON, N.C. — In the hours after gunshots shattered the windows of the Queen Nails and Spa on U.S. 70 West Business in Clayton, police detectives used surveillance video and witness interviews to piece together an early morning shootout and issue a warrant for the arrest of one man.
Durham police arrest man for 3 robberies in 4 months
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has arrested a man for his role in a series of armed robberies spanning back to July. Police said Savon Dunston, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
Second man charged in connection to Durham murder investigation
A second man is facing charges in connection to a Durham murder investigation that began on South Roxboro Street.
Creedmoor police search for three people accused of stealing catalytic converters
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Creedmoor police are looking for three people suspected of stealing two catalytic converters. A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants. Surveillance footage showed two men removing one...
Durham man dies 5 days after shooting; police investigating
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Durham man died five days after he walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The Durham Police Department on Wednesday identified the man as 21-year-old Michael Spears Jr. Police say they received a call shortly before midnight last Thursday notifying them...
Clayton mom struck in Halloween hit-and-run; driver gets DWI charge
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother of two out trick-or-treating with her kids Halloween night was hit by a DWI driver in an SUV that fled the scene and was captured later with above-legal alcohol levels, according to Clayton police. Kathryn Turnbull, 42, of Clayton, was out with her...
Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. “There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
Dad to be charged after North Carolina toddler dies in shooting
"This is not about the rightful ownership of guns. This is about the responsibility of gun owners to protect minors by ensuring all weapons are kept safely away from children," said Doyle.
Three young people hurt in North Carolina shooting
Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.
