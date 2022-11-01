Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Thursday: 33 years later, a play that brought queer joy to St. Louis theater still shines
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. In 1989, a groundbreaking play hit the local theater scene. Titled “Some of my best friends are,” the production became the first example of queer culture being openly depicted on a St. Louis stage. The play was a hit, overcoming the backlash to its controversial subject matter and running for three months to sold-out audiences.
Friday: Digging in to alternatives to traditional burials
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The way we honor our loved ones after they pass away is starting to look different. After two years of coronavirus restrictions kept families apart — and with growing realization about the harmful effects traditional burial methods have on the natural world — people are increasingly considering alternatives to traditional burials.
‘Education, Interrupted’ brings light to a St. Louis mom’s pandemic story
The coronavirus pandemic radically disrupted learning, and the interruption didn’t just affect test scores: Time away from school can exacerbate inequalities of all kinds. “It was traumatic in so many ways for so many people — if you lost someone you love, if you missed out on really important milestones in your life — and I understand this urge to try to just put it behind us, move past it, forget about it,” said Aisha Sultan, the executive producer and director of “Education, Interrupted.”
New mid-size concert hall fills a big gap among St. Louis entertainment venues
The newest concert and event space in St. Louis is a mid-sized space in downtown west called The Hawthorn. The latest addition to the music and event scene in the city held a free grand opening party Thursday night with well known St. Louis hip-hop artist Mvstermind and DJ Mahf.
B-movie lovers find home at St. Louis cinema where Nic Cage is king
On the last Wednesday of the month, one of the outdoor movies at Arkadin Cinema in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood is always a roll of the dice. The microcinema’s owners, husband-and-wife team Keith Watson and Sarah Baraba, don’t tell customers what movie to expect when they buy tickets. Even so, the tiny space is frequently sold out for the night. And it’s because audiences love Drinkolas Cage, Arkadin’s “monthly Nicolas Cage movie and drinking game event.”
St. Louis International Film Festival returns after a pandemic slowdown
The 31st annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival kicks off Thursday with screenings at the Contemporary Art Museum and the St. Louis Galleria. The 10-day event features 256 films, spread across nine venues including Plaza Frontenac, longtime home for much of the foreign fare. This year’s iteration is a...
Friday: How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. In 1974, Missouri’s legislature reorganized the government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety.
33 years later, a reunion of queer musical ‘Some of my best friends are’ still shines
In 1989, the groundbreaking musical “Some of my best friends are” hit the St Louis theater scene, becoming the first example of queer culture being openly depicted on a St. Louis stage. The play, with its then-controversial subject matter, was a hit, running three months to sold-out audiences.
Extension likely for program that connects transit riders to mental health services
A partnership that’s helping get mental health services to passengers on the St. Louis region’s buses and trains is likely to continue for another two years. Bi-State Development Agency’s safety and security committee approved a contract extension with Chestnut Health Systems at its meeting in October. The full board will consider it at its meeting later this month.
Alderwoman wants $5M in ARPA funds for universal basic income in St. Louis
Some members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen want to use $5 million of the city’s remaining pot of COVID relief funds to set up a universal basic income. Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard of the 26th Ward introduced the measure on Friday. It’s part of a bill appropriating $52.2 million of the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds. Exact details of implementation, including who would be eligible and how much they would receive, are still being worked out.
Students expected to be back in classrooms at Collegiate by end of the month
Students at one of two high schools attacked by a gunman on Oct. 24 are expected to get back to learning next week. A timeline released Thursday by St. Louis Public Schools calls for the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience to do virtual learning Nov. 9-11, with a day for professional development on Nov. 7 and a day off for the election on Nov. 8. If repairs at the building are completed in time, Collegiate students who feel comfortable will be back in person on Nov. 14, Nov. 28 at the latest.
