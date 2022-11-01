Read full article on original website
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
Update: Texas Birthday Bash Announcement Party cancelled due to inclement weather
NAVASOTA, Texas — The lineup announcement party for the Texas Birthday Bash, originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m., has been cancelled do to predicted bad weather in Navasota. The party was going to reveal the performing talents for the 11th anniversary of the celebration. For updates...
KAGS Friday Night Lights Week 11 scores and highlights
TEXAS, USA — With multiple week 11 High School football games being moved to Thursday, Nov. 3 due to storms projected to arrive in the area on Friday, Nov. 4, KAGS TV has covered a number of local games in advance of the weather. This article will be updated...
Greg Abbott activates state emergency response resources ahead of storm threats
TEXAS, USA — With severe weather expected across Texas on Friday night, Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency response resources to prepare for the storms. Severe storms that may produce damaging winds, tornadoes, hail, and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Texas Panhandle through the morning of Nov. 4, and through the Eastern half of Texas through that night.
