Raymond Hernandez
4d ago
Of course, Nike could care less about HBCUs! If they wanted us FAMU Alum to get those shoes they would have had a level of security to prove that we attended and or graduated from our beloved university.
They Bragg Different: A Gallery Of Bar-Raising Baddies Ssslaying FAMU’s Homecoming
Compilation of bar-raising baddies who served looks and turned heads at Florida A&M's Homecoming in Tallahassee, Florida
famunews.com
FAMU Homecoming Convocation Speaker Tiffany Greene Invokes Rich Family Rattler Legacy
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene invoked her family’s rich Rattler legacy as she addressed a near-capacity, lively, spirited Al Lawson Multipurpose Center for the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. A former queen of Orange and Green, Greene was introduced by her husband, Aaron Berry, who was...
famunews.com
FAMU Alum Pam Oliver Inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame
Former Florida A&M University All-American track star and current Fox Sports sideline commentator Pamela “Pam” Oliver was inducted into the 2022 Class of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame in a lavish ceremony inside the club level of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Oliver, who took a crucial day off work to attend the ceremony, had to jet out of Tampa and head to Phoenix to prepare for Sunday’s NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks.
Tallahassee street renamed for late U.S. Congresswoman Carrie Pittman Meek
As of Friday, South Bronough Street between FAMU Way and West Palmer Avenue will be known as Carrie Pittman Meek Street.
Florida State vs. Miami Prediction: Sunshine State Rivalry Renewed at Hard Rock Stadium
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Florida State Seminoles (FSU) vs. Miami Hurricanes ACC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Miami: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) take to the road this weekend to face off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) in one of the most historic college football rivalries of all time. The Noles are coming off a 41-16 wrecking ball of a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past weekend and look to improve on their 5-3 record while breaking .500 in conference play. FSU is favored in the matchup with a line that has been fluctuating around a touchdown, according to DraftKings.com, and both teams are coming off a victory. Miami won against the Virginia Cavaliers in overtime four last weekend in a game where not a single touchdown was scored.
thefamuanonline.com
Students fear resurgence of COVID
A week after Florida A&M’s homecoming, students fear a possible spike in COVID’s. With students and alumni flooding to “the hill” to celebrate the university and seasonal. sickness on the rise, many anticipate a COVID-19 surge. Since March of 2020, COVID-19 has impacted the Tallahassee community....
CBS Sports
Miami (FL) vs. Florida State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
WCTV
‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move
Stearns Weaver Miller Names New Tallahassee Shareholder. Stearns Weaver Miller announced that Amanda Bennis, Laura Lefebvre Balard, Aubrey Burris, David Coulter, Paul Crucet, Coral Del Mar López, Ivette Delgado, Amy Jellicorse, William Lawrence, Lisette Martinez, and Erin Tilton have been promoted to Shareholders. The newest Shareholders span the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Tallahassee offices and have wide-ranging practices.
thefamuanonline.com
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
WCTV
FWC warns of black bear roaming northeast Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - People who live in northeast Tallahassee are keeping their eyes peeled for bears after the Florida Fish, and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported a black bear is roaming the area. “Somebody asked, ‘Did anybody else see a bear this morning?’” Tabitha Butler said. “And then two other...
wtxl.com
Capital Health Plan expands coverage to Madison and Taylor Counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Capital Health Plan (CHP), Big Bend's local and trusted health care provider, announced it is expanding its footprint in North Florida, and for the first time, offering affordable employer group and individual marketplace plans in Madison and Taylor Counties. The addition of these new counties is an important step in CHP’s effort to provide access to affordable and quality health care to communities in and around the Tallahassee area.
famunews.com
City to Honor FAMU Alum Carrie Pittman Meek With Street Renaming
South Bronough Street to be renamed for the late Tallahassee-Born Congresswoman. The City of Tallahassee will soon commemorate the late U.S. Congresswoman Carrie Pittman Meek by naming a street in her honor. On Friday, Nov. 4, South Bronough Street between FAMU Way and West Palmer Avenue will be renamed Carrie Pittman Meek Street, continuing the legacy of the legislator who grew up in the Allen Subdivision neighborhood, just steps away from Florida A&M University (FAMU).
WALB 10
Darlene Taylor, Keith Jenkins run in rematch for State House District 173 seat
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With election season here, WALB News 10 is following several races including Georgia House of Representatives District 173. That covers Grady and Thomas County. Darlene Taylor has served as the Georgia Representative for District 173 for 11 years now and said she’s not ready for her...
Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite
CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
WCTV
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.6 Billion, a new world record
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing has increased to an estimated $1.6 Billion. This is now a new world record for any lottery game. The previous record was set by Powerball in 2016 with a jackpot of $1.586 Billion. If no one wins the jackpot...
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
Police Union Responds to Dozier Mailer: “Dailey Never Cut Police Funding”
A mailer sent by the Saving Our City PC in support of Kristin Dozier’s mayoral campaign – five days before election day – claims “John Dailey…Decreased police funding.” The mailer appears to be funded – at least in part – by Kristin Dozier’s personal funds. Richard Murphy – the President of the Big Bend Chapter […]
