ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Police called to burglary, find two dead bodies

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c05ln_0iuSzthx00

Police are investigating after a call of a burglary in progress led to the discovery of two dead bodies in an Alabama city.

At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, Decatur, Alabama, police said they were called to the 1600 block of Chestnut Street SE for a reported burglary in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two dead bodies.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide, but no additional details were released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Man, woman found shot to death during burglary call in Decatur

A homicide investigation is underway after Decatur Police say they found two people dead off Chestnut Street SE early Tuesday morning. Police told WAAY 31 both were shot to death. One victim was male and the other female, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun. Names have not yet been...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Two found dead following reported burglary

A Decatur councilman has proposed traffic cameras for stoplights on Beltline Rd. The councilman says that he would like a few traffic cameras to prevent crashes on Beltline Rd. Calhoun basketball returns after more than 20 years. Updated: 12 hours ago. WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting. Moulton man arrested following multi-state...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Inmate convicted of Lawrence County murder dies in prison

An inmate serving a life sentence at Donaldson Correctional Facility after being convicted of murder in a Lawrence County murder has died. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey. Bailey was a patient in the Donaldson infirmary on Oct. 28 when he became unresponsive and was pronounced dead, ADOC said.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An elderly couple in Limestone County lost their home and a pet in a fire on Cagle Rd. near Athens Wednesday morning. According to Piney Chapel Fire and Rescue Chief, Lance Pitts, a woman in the home woke up and realized there was a fire. After realizing it, she and her husband made it out of the residence uninjured.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 2

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 2, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 2nd Ave. S.W; purse with contents. November 1. burglary-3rd degree, criminal mischief; Katherine St. N.W; damage to window; $100. Arrests . November 1. Hale,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man serving life sentence for murder dies in prison

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence for a Lawrence County murder died in the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on Oct. 28. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Harold Bailey, 52, was a patient in the infirmary and was found unresponsive.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
31K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy