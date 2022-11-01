Police called to burglary, find two dead bodies

Police are investigating after a call of a burglary in progress led to the discovery of two dead bodies in an Alabama city.

At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, Decatur, Alabama, police said they were called to the 1600 block of Chestnut Street SE for a reported burglary in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two dead bodies.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide, but no additional details were released.