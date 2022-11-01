Man shot at Alabama gas station dies, coroner’s office says

A man who was shot at an Alabama gas station last month has died.

Officials with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Marcello Hopson, 43, of Birmingham.

Hopson was shot just after 10 p.m. on October 22 as he was in a vehicle at the Woodlawn Chevron station.

The coroner’s office said he died Sunday at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.

Police are investigating Hopson’s murder but no arrested have been announced yet.

His death marked the 124th homicide in Birmingham so far this year, seven of those deaths were ruled as occurring in self-defense.