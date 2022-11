QUESTION #1: Who is going to step up for Marquette this season?. Think about last year’s team in terms of jobs. There were nine jobs — five starters, four subs — on last year’s roster. The five starters played in every single game and four of them started every game as well. Two of those starting jobs are now available with the departure of Karissa McLaughlin and Lauren Van Kleunen. Two of the bench jobs are available as well, as Danyel Middleton transferred to UIC and Antwainette Walker elected to spend her bonus season of eligibility at Eastern Kentucky.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO