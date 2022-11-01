Read full article on original website
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick
Just in time for holiday shopping, Google is updating the Gmail app with a package tracker. The new feature removes the need to check in with third-party apps – Gmail itself will scan for tracking numbers and display a ‘shipping status’ bar at the top of the message. Over time, Google also hopes to crystallize a "delay" alert that will flag shipping issues, perhaps before the sender's own delay notification is sent. Google hopes to roll the feature out in the coming week, though the service will remain strictly "opt-in."
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Just in time for holiday shopping, photo search has come to the world of small buying! Etsy announced that iOS users can now use images to discover products across its entire site. With so many unique items available, this new feature has the potential to make it even easier to find special gifts and products from independent artisans. From seeking out items of a specific color, to unique shapes, or even distinct design functionality, this feature can finally capture what words can not. The camera icon will be available in the search bar and photos can be taken in the moment or uploaded from the camera roll. While the search option is currently in beta testing, it is available to all iOS app users and pending positive results, the Etsy team hopes to roll the feature out to Android users soon.
Shred Longer In This 3-in-1 Snowboard Jacket
Whitespace’s 3L Performance 3-in-1 Sherpa Jacket is built to take you from the slope straight to the Aprés-Ski. Designed around the changing conditions that come with resort life, the jacket makes it easy to simply shed a layer when it comes time to head inside. Of course, the outermost shell is fully waterproof – yet breathable – to ensure you can count on full protection no matter the conditions. From there, a removable liner jacket uses high-loft sherpa fleece to keep you extra cozy. A fleece-lined chin guard prevents any painful chafing from the wind and a helmet-compatible hood makes it easy to lock in and hit the hill. Throughout the jacket, a series of pockets help keep your small essentials organized. So if you’re looking for a reliable, do-it-all jacket, bring home the Whitespace 3L Performance Sherpa jacket today.
The Best Gifts for Any Ultimate Adventure Seeker
Buying gifts for loved ones is tough. Buying gifts for someone who's always on the go can feel impossible. We've curated suggestions that are each bound to impress that pal who seems to never slow down. Rado's Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Limited Edition timepiece is durable, capable and practical – all hallmarks of this gifting lineup. Read on to find an ideal gift for even the most uncompromising folks on your list.
Crunchy chocolate rewards for hard workers
Perfect pieces for people who like their chocolate sweet and nutty. By Annalisa Barbieri
Hydrow's Wave of Colors Launch Brings New Shades to Your Rowing Workouts
Indoor rowing is one of the most efficient ways to work out at home, due to the discipline's ability to target a slew of muscle groups in each session. As tantalizing as the training may be, however, most rowing machines can be a bit of an eyesore, what with their elongated frames and dull color palette.
These New Coros Running Watches Pack Serious Upgrades
GPS watches are as common in the running world as a solid pair of shoes or comfortable split shorts. With mapping technology to keep us, well, on the right path, and multiple sensors to measure our heart rate, pace and more, these digital juggernauts continue to bridge the gap between tech and training, all for the sake of improved performance.
Rimowa's All-New Carry-On Suitcase Recreates the Northern Lights
Only 2 percent of the world's population lives within range of the Aurora Borealis. This area is known as the auroral zone, because it's beneath a circle (called the Aurora Borealis Oval) centered on Earth's northern magnetic pole. Solar winds carry the excess gas past our magnetic field at both poles, entering our atmosphere. The particles in the gas collide with gases in our atmosphere, activating the light show. A sort of natural neon, it draws tourists to remote Pennsylvania towns; international nature travelers to Tromso, Norway, the eye of the Aurora Borealis Oval, and brave campers to Yukon, Canada, where they're the most visible in North America.
Goldwin’s Modular, Sustainable Puffy Series Can Replace All Your Winter Outerwear
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Goldwin's impressively sustainable new collection is built for navigating the city in colder temperatures and will keep you warm while looking cool. As technical outerwear continues to...
As Your Prep for Ski Season, Start with These 5 Essentials
Ski season is right around the corner. You've been looking forward to it all year long – but are you fully prepped for long days on the mountain? The sheer amount of gear needed to safely and enjoyably tackle a ski trip is overwhelming, to say nothing of the vast array of brands and styles available. Backcountry makes it easy with a curation of equipment and apparel from only tried and tested ski brands. It's the right place to shop, whether you're a newbie building out your first kit or an experienced enthusiast in need of a gear refresh. The time is now to prepare for your most epic ski season yet – start with our favorites below and find plenty more at Backcountry.com.
Lexus Brought 2 Awesome and Flashy Overlanding Concepts to SEMA
The 2022 SEMA Show is happening in Las Vegas this week. We already saw Toyota unveil its new flagship Trailhunter trim in concept form. And Lexus is bringing a pair of cool off-roaders to the show too. We aren’t getting a new top-of-the-line Overlanding Lexus trim, sadly. But the brand...
The Reebok Nano X2 Froning Edition Is Primed for CrossFit Competition
There are few CrossFit athletes as cemented in success as Rich Froning Jr. The "Fittest Man in History" has won multiple individual and team titles in the sport, so it's safe to say he's comfortable in a leader's jersey. Froning's success is not a tale of sheer luck, however. The...
MoonSwatch Vs. CasiOak: Which Is the Better Affordable Hype Watch?
Having legit wrist game doesn't have to mean Rolexes, iced-out Royal Oaks or Nautili. Some of the most highly hyped and sought-after recent watches can cost under $300 — and none are more worthy of the celebrity than the collaborative Swatch x Omega Bioceramic MoonSwatch and the Casio G-Shock 2100 series, commonly known as the "CasiOak." For a fraction of luxury watch prices, these will get respect even from the snobbiest of horological snobs.
Apple TV 4K Is One of the Best Streaming Devices Around — You Can Get It for 44% Off
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. There are a lot of options for streaming devices nowadays. You can use a Roku Streambar or Fire TV stick, most new TVs come with some measure of smart tech integration, gaming devices pretty much all offer streaming app compatibility... the list just goes on and on. So when we say that Apple's TV 4K is one of the best options around, we want you to understand the significance of the statement. That goes double when you can score the device for up to 44 percent off on Amazon — which you can, right now.
6 Warming Scents to Wear This Winter
When it’s cold out, fire promises respite. It’s a tool humans have turned to for millions of years to heat our homes, cook our meals and spark our senses. We let its aroma linger, watch its flames unfurl and listen as its embers crack. What to Know About...
Ping Hoofer Review: the Golf Bag That Revolutionized Golf Bags Is Still Plenty Good
These days, nearly all golf bags come with plenty of bells and whistles. So many, in fact, that it can make shopping for one a task of simply determining what's lacking from a bag. I'd recommend looking at it another way though — since nearly all bags are going to offer a decent amount of sizable of pockets, stand legs and shoulder straps for carrying, it's best to decide what sort of quality you are looking for and what your budget is.
Bruvi’s Brewer Wants to Revolutionize Single-Serve Coffee — By Actually Making It Good
By now, you’ve heard all of the knocks against single-serve pod-based coffee machines: the coffee they make isn’t any good, their plastic pods are a disaster for the environment, yada yada yada. But a new coffeemaker called Bruvi, which goes on sale today, aims to completely change our perception of convenient coffee.
5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Twitter — and Elon Musk threatening to charge $8 to every user who wants to keep their blue check — dominated the headlines this week, but there was a lot of other news, too. The WSJ published a neat feature on Jony Ive's life after Apple. Gmail is going to get a neat package-tracking feature before the holidays. And Sennheiser rolled out a much demanded feature (multi-point pairing) to its flagship wireless earbuds, the Momentum TW 3, via a software update.
The 2023 Ford Transit Trail Is Here, and Ready for #Vanlife Adventure
Custom camper vans are a huge growth market — especially the adventure van variety. Ford wants to make entering that #vanlife more accessible with the Transit Trail, a more off-road-ready version of their Transit commercial van. Now, Ford is not going full-on Bronco with the accessories to claim the camper van aftermarket. But they aim to provide the ultimate, capable base van to get you to the trailhead — whether you want to commission a third-party van builder, or build it yourself.
When it Comes to iPhone 14 Cases, Mkeke is the Clear Winner
Depending on whose EDC it's protecting, a decorative phone case can be a welcome transformation or bring more hassle than peace of mind. If you're in the market for more neutrally styled phone protection, look no further than Mkeke’s clear cases. Available for both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the wear and scratch-resistant cases ensure year-round, heavy-duty protection. Each case is made with eco-conscious, "Climate Pledge Friendly" plastic that has been treated to prevent the product from yellowing with age. Designed around a precisely shaped charging port, Mkeke’s cases are also wireless charging compatible. Bring home a clear case at 30 percent off today using the code FZ9HTYYF for iPhone 14 Pro cases and LNQXEXFS for iPhone 14 Pro Max cases.
