Just in time for holiday shopping, photo search has come to the world of small buying! Etsy announced that iOS users can now use images to discover products across its entire site. With so many unique items available, this new feature has the potential to make it even easier to find special gifts and products from independent artisans. From seeking out items of a specific color, to unique shapes, or even distinct design functionality, this feature can finally capture what words can not. The camera icon will be available in the search bar and photos can be taken in the moment or uploaded from the camera roll. While the search option is currently in beta testing, it is available to all iOS app users and pending positive results, the Etsy team hopes to roll the feature out to Android users soon.

1 DAY AGO