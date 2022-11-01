Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Developing: Divers called to Hyannis docks
HYANNIS – Divers were requested to the School Street docks in Hyannis after reports of a person in the water late Saturday afternoon. The Barnstable County regional dive team was requested to the scene about 4 PM. The victim was located about 4:45 PM and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Further details were not immediately available.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 30 - Nov. 5
A house in Chatham that sold for $4.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 46 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $798,499. The average price per square foot ended up at $526.
Husband of Newly Identified ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Was Fingered in Double Murder
The husband of Ruth Marie Terry, the infamous “Lady of the Dunes” whose real identity was only uncovered on Monday, was arrested for killing a previous wife and daughter in 1960, according to a report that year by the United Press International. Guy Rockwell Muldavin, who hopped between at least four wives, was suspected of killing his second wife, Manzanita Rockwell, and her daughter, Dolores Mearns, after the unidentified remains of a young woman were discovered in a basement septic tank beneath where Muldavin lived and worked. For unclear reasons, Muldavin was given a suspended sentence and freed just two years later. In February 1974, after another wife and a grand larceny charge, Muldavin got hitched to Terry in Nevada. A newspaper report at the time noted that Muldavin, under the pseudonym Michael Strong, bought a sports car and “drove across the country to Provincetown, Mass.” Terry’s remains would be found in July of that year, partially decapitated, handless, and lying on a towel nude on sand dunes just outside the town at the tip of Cape Cod.Read it at Boston Globe
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in I-93 Medford crash early Friday morning
A 41-year-old Rockland man is being treated for life-threatening injuries he sustained following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Medford early Friday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Friday at 3:20 a.m., state police responded to a call of a single-vehicle car crash on I-93. Once police arrived...
whdh.com
7 Investigates: How mailbox bandits make off with thousands of dollars worth of stolen checks
We have all heard the phrase “the check’s in the mail.” But some who are sending checks to pay bills have been discovering their payment’s been stolen straight from the mail, and police are seeing a lot more of it. Mailbox fishing, check washing and forgery...
capecod.com
Updated video report: One person killed in blaze in Chatham
CHATHAM – From Chatham Fire: On Monday, October 31, at approximately 2:10 PM, the Chatham Fire Department received a 911 call from the neighbor to the rear of 1369 Main Street, reporting smoke coming from the chimney and second floor windows. Deputy Chief Tavano arrived on scene with Chatham Police Officers and confirmed smoke and heat conditions throughout the structure. Neighbors were unsure if the occupant had escaped but reported that all his vehicles were present in the driveway and that he is typically home during the daytime hours.
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
Turnto10.com
Driver arrested for DUI in deadly overnight crash on Broad Street
(WJAR) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash in Providence on Monday. The Providence Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the Broad Street crash, and a driver was arrested on DUI charges. Jonathan Santiago, 29, from Rockland, Massachusetts, is facing charges that include DUI, death...
Investigators to ID ‘Lady of the Dunes,’ woman whose mutilated body was found on beach towel in 1974
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Investigators on Monday are expected to reveal the identity of a woman whose mutilated body was found on a beach towel in Provincetown in nearly 50 years ago. Federal, state, and local officials are slated to announce a “significant development” on a homicide investigation in connection...
ABC6.com
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Providence held without bail
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts man charged in a deadly DUI crash in Providence is being held without bail, after facing a judge Tuesday. Jonathan Santiago, 29, of Rockland, was driving on Broad Street just before 2 a.m. Monday morning when he allegedly ran a red light and struck another car.
newbedfordguide.com
Clerk assaulted at Country Street liquor store in New Bedford
At approximately 9:00pm Monday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance on County Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the glass entrance to Expo’s Liquor at 281 County Street completely smashed out. After making entry, police found an injured clerk who had been assaulted by an unknown individual. The liquor store was closed. Status of the clerk and the extent of their injuries ar currently unknown.
Barnstable Patriot
A Cape Cod woman lived in a homeless camp. Dawn Squires's siblings tell us her story
WEST YARMOUTH ― As John "Jackie" Squires, III ducked beneath a canopy of low hanging branches, a chill along with thick swaths of fog, hung in the air. He slowly moved along a winding pathway ― away from the Tasty Buffet parking lot and into the woods. The racket of Route 28 traffic fell away, replaced with the pitter patter of rain drops, rhythmically falling through the foliage covered trees, onto the forest floor.
capecod.com
Updated: Two people rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in Harwich house
HARWICH – Two people were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly being pulled from a residence unresponsive. The incident happened in the 200 block of Route 28 sometime after 4:30 PM. Firefighters are checking if a problem with gas in the house was to blame. Saturday morning, Harwich...
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth and New Bedford Police Department respond to stabbing on Cove Road
“On Saturday, October 29th, at approximately 0145 hours, New Bedford Police Department south end units were dispatched to the “Thirsty Whale” on Cove Road for a report of a male party who had been stabbed. Dartmouth police assisted. The male was transported to the hospital as a result...
Check those tickets! 2 $50K, 1 $100K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Wednesday night’s drawing? If so, you could have won some cash. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 and one winning ticket with a price of $100,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
Powerball: $200,000 winning ticket sold Monday at Mass. Shell gas station
There were no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night for the $625 million prize, but three Massachusetts lottery players did win big prizes from the game. A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Monday at Holbrook Food Mart, located in a Shell gas station, in Holbrook at 855 South Franklin St.
MassLive.com
