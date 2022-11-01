Read full article on original website
Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
SBUX - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the...
PayPal (PYPL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
PYPL - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.08 per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7%. However, the figure declined 2% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $6.85 billion exhibited year-over-year growth of 12% on an FX-neutral basis and 11% on a reported basis....
Manitex (MNTX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MNTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Medifast (MED) Cuts View Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down
MED - Free Report) delivered soft third-quarter 2022 results as both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were hurt by reduced Coach productivity and cost inflation. Management lowered its guidance for 2022. Shares of the company tumbled 6.6% in the after-market trading session on Nov 3.
L3Harris (LHX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, EPS View Cut
LHX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $3.26 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 by 5.2%. The bottom line however improved 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, driven by a lower adjusted tax rate and fewer average diluted shares outstanding.
Oshkosh (OSK) Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Up Marginally Y/Y
OSK - Free Report) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The underperformance can be attributed to lower-than-expected sales and earnings across Defense, Fire & Emergency and Commercial segments. The bottom line also came down nearly 5% from $1.05 recorded in the year-ago period.
Methanex's (MEOH) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q3, Sales Beat
MEOH - Free Report) logged a profit (attributable to shareholders) of $69 million or 87 cents per share in third-quarter 2022 versus $71 million or 93 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (barring one-time items) in the reported quarter were 69 cents, missing the Zacks...
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
KMI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents per share. However, the bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 22 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $5,177 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Johnson Controls (JCI) Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Miss Mark
JCI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 12.5% year over year. Our estimate for earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter was 98 cents. Total revenues of $6,725 million missed the Zacks...
Dominion Energy (D) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
D - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 2.8%. Quarterly earnings were near the high end of the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were on par with the year-ago quarter’s results.
Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline
EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
NARI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
FMC Corp's (FMC) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
FMC Corporation (. FMC - Free Report) recorded earnings (as reported) of 95 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, down from $1.24 reported in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.23, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. Revenues were $1,377.2 million in the...
AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Down
AMN - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 in the third quarter of 2022, which improved 48.6% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%. Our projection of adjusted EPS was $2.00. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $2.10, reflecting a 36.4%...
FLEETCOR (FLT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
FLT - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results as both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 95 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.24 per share outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 20.5% year over year. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $4.15-$4.25.
Alkermes (ALKS) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
ALKS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this drugmaker would post earnings...
CareDx (CDNA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CDNA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AYLA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
AYLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.66 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.55. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
GPRE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Puma Biotech (PBYI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
PBYI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $1.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
