Clinton, OK

Clinton Daily News

Pepsi football update

Clinton beats Woodward 42-7. Zac Adams scored a rushing touchdown. The Reds finish second in their district and finish the regular season with a record of 6-3 and 4-2 in district play. CHS will host Bethany in the first round of the playoffs next Friday.
CLINTON, OK

