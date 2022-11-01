Read full article on original website
Clinton Daily News
Headlines for the Friday paper
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Saturday paper
DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME ENDS - Turn Your Clocks Back.
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Thursday CDN
Notice of death for Rebecca Murphy, Otis Higginbotham.
Clinton Daily News
Pepsi football update
Clinton beats Woodward 42-7. Zac Adams scored a rushing touchdown. The Reds finish second in their district and finish the regular season with a record of 6-3 and 4-2 in district play. CHS will host Bethany in the first round of the playoffs next Friday.
