East Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan State Takes Down No. 16 Illinois in Champaign, 23-15

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (MSU Athletics) – The Michigan State football team defeated No. 16 Illinois on a windy, blustery day at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The victory over the Illini, who were also ranked No. 13 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP Poll, snapped Illinois’ six-game winning streak and gave the Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) their first win over a ranked opponent this season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10

Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Spartans Down Wisconsin Behind 44 Saves from St. Cyr

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State earned a series sweep of Big Ten foe Wisconsin with a 5-1 victory on Saturday behind 44 saves from Dylan St. Cyr and five different goal scorers. The Spartans (6-3-1, 2-1-1 Big Ten) were outshot by a 45-26 margin, but the play...
MADISON, WI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games

Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois

Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WILX-TV

MSU Wrestling Season Set To Begin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State opens its 119th wrestling season on Saturday, hosting the annual MSU Open. First whistle is set for 9:30am with wrestling scheduled throughout the day. MSU heads an 18-eam field with an additional 13 individuals expected to compete unattached. MSU had a 10-4 dual meet season record a year ago. Roger Chandler begins his seventh season as the MSU head coach.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10

The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Spartans to Play For Soccer Title

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The women’s Big Ten tournament soccer title will be decided at 2pm Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. Regular season champ and top seed Michigan State faces Penn State. The Spartans have a 16-1-3 season record, the most wins the program has ever recorded in school history. The Spartans beat Minnesota and Nebraska both by 2-1 scores in their opening two tournament matches.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: District championship football games are tonight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - District championship football games tonight and the Friday night frenzy will have all the scores and highlights. Key games, Holt at Grand Ledge, a rematch, Grand Ledge avenges earlier home loss because it is one of the fastest improving teams in the area; Mason stays unbeaten with win over visiting Jackson; Lansing Catholic, only 5-5, good shot to win another tournament game at Ovid-Elsie; and a tight match up DeWitt at Mount Pleasant, both teams dangerous in the state tournament.
LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal

Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Catholic shuts out Ovid-Elsie on the road for district title

OVID, Mich. (WILX) - It was another solid game for recently named starting quarterback Jack Jacobs who led Lansing Catholic to a district championship with a convincing 20 to 0 win over Ovid-Elsie. Jacobs, a senior, took over the starting reigns 4 weeks ago and the Cougars have won all...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State University to beef up campus security with new Operations Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Keeping students and staff safe is the goal of a new safety center taking shape on Michigan State University’s campus. With more than 2,000 cameras, LED lights, and alarms Michigan State University is beefing up its security on campus. A new Operations Center currently being built will allow MSU Police and Public Safety and East Lansing Police Department to have a central location for all cameras and emergency notification systems.
EAST LANSING, MI

