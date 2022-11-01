Read full article on original website
Complaints rise about ‘adult daycare’ behavior among campaigns at Wake polling sites
‘These campaigners, I swear to God. ... I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
Welcoming new teachers to Warren County
Gamma Chi Chapter members, from the left, Kirby Alston, Gail Coleman, Sheila Robertson, Beginning Teacher Support Chair Norma Retzlaff and Shirley White met at Mariam Boyd Elementary School in Warrenton on Oct. 26 to assemble goodie bags to welcome the 2022 new teachers of Warren County. Over 30 bags for new teachers were filled with many useful items and snacks brought by members to their last meeting. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor organization that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.
Voting sites 'madhouse' ahead of early voting final day
The Lake Lynn Park Community Center is one of Wake County's busiest early voting sites.
Foodie News: Longleaf Swine has opened in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — RalToday is reporting this morning that Longleaf Swine’s first brick-and-mortar location opens today (Nov. 4) in the now-transformed Oakwood Cafe space at 300 E. Edenton St. Folks in Raleigh can now expect whole hog pulled pork, 18-hour smoked brisket and Brunswick stew. Plus, the new spot has a large, covered outdoor patio. Check it out here.
Red-light camera program could be on way out in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville’s red-light camera program could be on its way out. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled. Now, the Greenville City Council could […]
Professionals help those dealing with the mass shooting at the Hedingham neighborhood
For residents of Raleigh's Hedingham community who lived through last month's mass shooting - the trauma of the event does not go away when the crime scene tape comes down. For residents of Raleigh's Hedingham community who lived through last month's mass shooting - the trauma of the event does not go away when the crime scene tape comes down.
The previous Wake sheriff wants his job back. Can a Democratic candidate win again?
Two candidates, one the previous Republican sheriff, seek to fill a seat left open by the only Wake County sheriff to lose a 2nd-term reelection in recent history.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Wawa to Wilson? Popular gas station confirms it’s narrowing down potential building sites
With an anticipated opening in 2024, the popular gas station and eatery Wawa, Inc., could be coming to Wilson.
Woman calls 911 over barbecue complaint at downtown Raleigh restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is known for many things like college sports, a beautiful coastline and barbecue. On Tuesday, a woman dining at Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue at 327 South Wilmington St. called the police because she claimed the pork she ordered was too pink, and therefore, not fully cooked.
NC voters cast nearly 2 million ballots as early voting comes to an end; turnout higher than 2018 mid-term
Before polling sites opened Saturday morning, the North Carolina State Board of Elections reported about 1.97 million votes cast either in person or by mail.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
'This can't be happening': Parents scramble after Johnston County day care closes with less than 24 hours' notice
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Dozens of families in Johnston County are scrambling to figure out options for their children after their day care shut down with less than 24 hours' notice. Parents who send their children to Aha Moments Learning Center at 284 Reedy Creek Road in Four Oaks...
Police seek gunman in Dollar General robbery in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. On Friday at 10 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General at 2280 West Raleigh Boulevard. Police said the suspect entered the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register.
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
How Pfizer Rocky Mount is developing opportunities for Nash County
This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. As a multinational pharmaceutical company, Pfizer employs more than 79,000 people worldwide. The company has also received global recognition for their part in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, working to develop and manufacture the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid. A reputable, trusted name in the pharmaceutical industry, Pfizer decided to call Nash County home when the company acquired the Rocky Mount site in 2015.
Overturned truck carrying explosives causes day-long detour from U.S. 64 through Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Drivers were inconvenienced, homes and businesses evacuated and one man charged with exceeding a safe speed in Rocky Mount Friday. Sources tell WRAL News that Jeremy Crews, 43, from West Virginia, was driving a tractor trailer full of explosives bound for a quarry through Rocky Mount on U.S. 64 when he took a turn too sharp and slipped off the road.
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study
North Carolina is remote work-friendlyCody Scott Milewski on Unsplash. So your company is now enabling employees to work remotely. Congratulations, you have the ultimate freedom! But the million-dollar question is, where should you move to?
