Gigi Hadid announced she’s quitting Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover, calling the social media site a “cesspool of hate & bigotry.” The 27-year-old supermodel announced on Instagram that she deactivated her Twitter account on Friday amid the mass layoffs, including the human rights team. “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership,” Hadid wrote of Musk, “it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its [sic] not a place I want to be a part [sic] of.” She added an apology to her fans on the platform, writing that she loved connecting with them. “I can’t...

32 MINUTES AGO