Read full article on original website
Related
Ezra Collective: Where I’m Meant to Be review – brilliant follow-up from the inventive party band
Ezra Collective have long been the London jazz scene’s de facto party band, but their second album is a sophisticated step up. Its 14 tracks ponder their place in the world, and find these five instrumentalists standing on the shoulders of their forefathers: a song called Belonging follows snatches of a phone conversation with the film director Steve McQueen; there’s a nod to Damien Marley’s Welcome to Jamrock; and starting No Confusion, the voice of the late Nigerian drummer Tony Allen intones: “I’m playing jazz my way.”
Lebanon-Express
Mariah Carey's $20 million 'All I Want For Christmas' lawsuit dropped
Songwriter Andy Stone has dropped a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over Mariah Carey’s hit song All I Want for Christmas is You.
Lebanon-Express
Ryan Murphy defends 'Dahmer' series on Netflix
Ryan Murphy discussed his two smash hits for Netflix in a new profile with ‘The New York Times’ and addressed some of the criticism.
Lebanon-Express
'The Crown' actress Elizabeth Debicki admits royal news makes her 'nauseous'
In a new cover interview for British Vogue, The Crown star admitted that she doesn't enjoy reading articles about real-life members of the monarchy. "I don't have any big opinions about the royal family. "That's an advantage here, right?". Adding that she doesn't follow news on the monarchy at all, she continued, "The Daily Mail makes me nauseous". She also denied having met any members of the royal family and noted: "Maybe I never will now. Prince Harry seems fun".
Comments / 0