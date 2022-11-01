Republican Club to meet at Cross Creek Cafe Nov. 3

The Greenbrier County Republican Club will meet at the Cross Creek Café, 697 Main Street East, White Sulphur Springs, on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. The change is necessary because of early voting at the courthouse.

Dues for 2023 can be paid after the meeting.

“Recapturing Congress” Christmas Dinner tickets can also be purchased or ordered.

U.S. Representative Carol Miller (WV District 3) is the keynote speaker for the event to be held at the Dutch Haus (at the Lewisburg Elks Country Club) Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Social hour with cash bar begins at 6 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner at 7 p.m.

The Greenbrier County Republican Club encourages everyone to vote, either early or on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

