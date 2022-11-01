LEWISBURG (WVDN) – There will be a Holiday Farmers Market on Saturdays from Nov. 5-Dec. 17.

The market will be located in the Gus Douglass Building on the WV State Fairgrounds from 9 a.m.-1 pm. We will be offering winter farm products including pork, beef, chicken, eggs and maple syrup. We will have various vendors of baked goods, arts, crafts, jams, cornmeal, maple syrup, local coffee, and many more. The Market Cafe will be open and selling breakfast sandwiches on locally made bagels and breads using local sausage and eggs as well.

Various soups will be available for lunch in the Cafe. There will be kids’ activities, live music and lots of opportunities to support local farmers and craftspeople. It will be a great place to visit and meet your local food providers as well as purchase some food, crafts and gifts for the holiday season.

For more information contact Anne Brown 304-445-7068, Julian Arbaugh ATjulian.arbaugh33@gmail.com or Lisa Carter at 304-661-4306 or bluemoonbagelswv@gmail.com.

The post Holiday Farmers Market comes to fairgrounds appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .