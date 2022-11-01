Lewisburg Rotary Club supports Penny Pitch, food locker

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – At the regular service meeting of the Lewisburg Rotary Club on Thursday, Oct. 27, club members participated in a food and hygiene products drive to benefit the Lewisburg Food Locker.

Gloria Martin, director of the food locker, attended the meeting and informed club members about the work done by the food locker in the community.

In addition, Rotarian Cathey Sawyer spoke to club members about the Penny Pitch drive for this year. As they have done for many years, Lewisburg Rotarians will assist Penny Pitch with client interviews and distribution of food.

The club’s next meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 14, at 12. p.m. at the Lewisburg Elks Club. All individuals who are interested in serving their community are invited to attend.

