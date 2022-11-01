Read full article on original website
Heardle today, November 6: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Sunday)
Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for November 6? Would you like some help?. The weekend is coming to a close, but the week on Heardle has just begun. How did your first week of the month go in the game? Hopefully, you are reading our clues and guessing the correct answer.
Don’t lock in your ‘game of the year’ list yet. 2022 is far from over
Surprise, surprise: God of War Ragnarok is one of the best-reviewed video games of 2022. Even before the game’s review embargo, you could probably have predicted that from context clues. The sequel looked like it wasn’t straying too far from the incredibly well-reviewed God of War (2018), so review scores would likely follow closely behind. And with those scores would surely come the inevitable “game of the year” chatter.
The bizarre Sega Genesis Mini 2 is my new favorite retro console
When gaming companies reflect on their history, it tends to be done in a heavily curated manner. Hop into Nintendo Switch Online’s library of Nintendo 64 games and you’ll largely find a collection of the console’s most popular hits along with a few hidden gems. What you usually won’t find, however, are a lot of the left-field oddities you played as a kid who had very little way of differentiating what was good and what was bad pre-internet. For instance, Sony’s PlayStation Classic features 20 iconic PS1 hits that are important to game history, but it doesn’t include Criticom, a terrible fighting game that I adored as a kid before finding out years later how much critics hated it.
How the Call of Duty: Warzone community transformed a gimmick into an institution
Since its launch, Call of Duty: Warzone amassed a gargantuan player base of over 125 million, making it one of the most successful battle royale games of all time. But based on the game’s initial state, you might not have expected it to reach such heights. It was a barebones experience in March 2020 that certainly got worse before it got better (looking at you, DMR meta of 2021). Slowly, Warzone started to come together, as its developers, Raven Software, and other Activision support studios made improvements over the years.
How to watch the Street League Skating Super Crown live today
On Sunday, November 6, skateboarding fans everywhere will tune in to watch the Street League Skating Super Crown, which is streaming on ESPN+ live from Rio de Janeiro. The World Championship women’s event will kick off at 5:30 a.m. PT, and men’s will follow it up at noon PT.
More Ratchet and Clank games are joining PlayStation Plus Premium
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank franchise, Sony announced that it is adding five new games from its PlayStation 3 era to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service on November 15. A few Ratchet & Clank games were already available on Sony’s revamped PS Plus...
Where to watch the League of Legends 2022 World Championship
You may not have known it, but the year’s biggest sports tournament is about to hold its final. No, it’s not baseball and the World Series; it’s the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The popular e-sports contest, which sees players from around the world compete to become the champion of the popular Riot Games video game League of Legends, has been running for just over a decade, and shows no signs of waning.
How to find the sword and shield in Tunic
Every adventurer, even a fox in a handsome green tunic, needs a weapon. The more you explore the world of Tunic, the more dangers you will be faced with, and without some reliable tools to defend yourself, you aren't likely to make it very far. Just like another famous tunic-wearing hero, your fox will gain many items to aid them in their travels, but the most important of which will be the trusty sword and shield.
Marvel Snap gets some big quality of life changes in new update
Nuverse released a sizable Marvel Snap update on November 3 that brings numerous quality of life improvements across the board. Most notably, a new Titles feature has been added, along with improvements to the Wolfsbane and Dagger cards, among many other visual and audio changes. Titles are new items added...
One Piece Film Red review: A colorful action-musical anime
“Even if One Piece Film: Red's by-the-numbers anime movie formula doesn't quite make it stand out in a dense field, it's a visual show-stopper and loving expansion of Eiichiro Oda's rich world.”. Pros. Eye-popping art direction and animation. A welcome spotlight on Red-Haired Shanks' backstory. An interesting new point of...
Tunic beginner’s guide: 8 tips and tricks to get started
Adventure games in the style of Zelda used to be much more common, though for some reason have seemed to become less represented. Even Nintendo themselves aren’t doing many games that look and play like the more classic, 2D games did. Tunic, an already obvious reference to that inspirational series, is unafraid to be that new Zelda experience we all want in all but name. Starring a fox in a green tunic, this charming isometric game holds as many dangers as it does secrets.
