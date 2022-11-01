ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Billboard supporting State Representative vandalized

By Cole Sams
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V99Cq_0iuSyEqt00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - State Representative Dustin Manwaring's billboard supporting is re-election bid was vandalized over the weekend.

Damage to the billboard included the word “re-elect” crossed out and replaced with the word “kill.” A coat-hanger was also spray-painted near the neck of Rep. Manwaring's photo.

The board has since been modified, but visible damage is still present on the current sign.

The post Billboard supporting State Representative vandalized appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls

A group of former marines hiking across the nation made their way through Idaho Falls on Saturday. The soldiers call their journey "The Long Road" and they are making the trip for project History Flight, which has recovered the bodies of more than 3-hundred fallen service members since 2003. The post Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls police investigate shooting

The Idaho Falls Police is currently investigating a shooting in Idaho Falls. According to Police PIO Jessica Clements, the incident occurred in an apartment complex at the intersection of K-street and Canal Avenue around 9:40 a.m. The post Idaho Falls police investigate shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Doom Attractions scares for D.A.R.E

Doom haunted attractions in Idaho Falls has been a local Halloween classic for five years. Attraction director, Brent Wilson says his Halloween obsession started very early on. The post Doom Attractions scares for D.A.R.E appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy