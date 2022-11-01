Read full article on original website
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
Bham Now
Historic Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed & Breakfast listed for sale
The historic home at 2028 Highland Avenue South—better known as the Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast—recently hit the housing market. Learn more about this historic residence + find out how you could be the next owner. About the Hassinger Daniels Mansion. Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast:...
Bham Now
Dabb’N on 3rd sets up “Everybody Park” for vendors, small businesses and entrepreneurs
Nia Lewis, owner of A Dab of This and A Dab of That food truck, recently opened a vendor park called Dabb’N on 3rd, according to the Birmingham Business Journal. The site, which was formerly a car dealership, allows local mobile vendors to set up and sell their goods alongside popular food trucks. The park opened this fall at 1040 3rd Avenue W. 35215.
wbrc.com
Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
Trussville Rotary announces student, teacher of the month
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club is pleased to announce its Don Haisten Student of the Month (SOM) for November. Devin Kennedy is a senior at Clay-Chalkville High School. Devin is a former member of the Math Team and is active in his church. He is also a member […]
Irondale mayor partners with United Ability to host Community Shred-It Day
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. has partnered with United Ability’s Gone for Good Program to host a free Community Shred-It Day on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. outside of Irondale City Hall. Citizens are invited to bring unneeded paper documents, home office electronics, […]
Leeds Main Street to maintain current location
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS —In June of 2022, Leeds Main Street received a Main Street Alabama Designation. Leeds Main Street is a community-led organization focused on revitalizing Leeds’ downtown district. During the summer of 2022, the newly formed Main Street organization searched for a location for its operations. The Leeds Water Works Board […]
wvtm13.com
Foundation work underway at former Ramsay McCormack site
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Construction crews are beginning foundation work on the long-awaited development to replace the former Ramsay McCormack building in downtown Ensley. On Wednesday, workers were seen filling the old building's basement with gravel and paver base. The former office tower was demolished last summer, and the community...
Local Hero To Give Tuscaloosa Families Thanksgiving Meals, Money
This is the one of the most important stories you will read this month. Inflation, supply issues and just much, much higher prices are hurting families in Alabama. Now, we get word on turkey prices going up significantly this Thanksgiving. That's why the news today in Tuscaloosa on local families...
wvtm13.com
BHM Xpress line serving 1,000 riders daily
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Earnest Batie experienced Birmingham's Bus Rapid Transit system for the first time Wednesday. Since he claims it shaved ninety minutes off his normal trip to town, it's safe to say the express bus service is living up to its name. "It was great. Excellent. I like...
thecutoffnews.com
Students At J.S. Abrams Elementary In Bessemer Exceeds Goals In The AEA Be A Champions And Read Contest
Congratulations to the students at J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer that met and exceeded the goal in the AEA Be A Champion and Read contest. These students will qualify to be in a drawing for the Grand Prize: Iron Bowl tickets- one winner from each team- for the student and two guests. Each prize includes sideline passes and pre-game activities!!!
wvtm13.com
Skating rink, bowling alley and more planned on Birmingham's Crossplex property
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A new facility geared for family fun was announced Monday evening. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on social media that a new family fun center is planned on the property of the Birmingham Crossplex near Five Points West. Mayor Woodfin said the facility is planned to...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster begins construction to repave U.S. 31
ALABASTER – The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun night work on a project to repave and modify U.S. 31. The work is in-between Interstate 65 and the Pelham city limits, and the lane closures are only permitted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. The project includes...
Leeds Area Chamber signs partnership with Jacksonville State
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Jacksonville State University to provide educational opportunities to its members. Beginning this spring, the university will offer a 20% corporate tuition scholarship per semester to full-time and part-time workers employed by member organizations of the chamber. The application fee […]
Birmingham Racing Commission distributes more than $4 million
The Birmingham Racing Commission, the regulatory organization that oversees the Birmingham Race Course Casino, this week distributed more than $4 million in funding to Jefferson County and Shelby County charities, schools, hospitals, fire departments and municipalities as required by law based on percentages of revenue. The City of Birmingham received...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s annual Holiday Food Box Program will feed 25,000 households this year in central Alabama. The Holiday Food Boxes contain over 24 pounds of shelf-stable food items and come with a box of produce as well as protein such as chicken and pork.
Leeds Girl Scouts Create STEM Project for Leeds Jane Culbreth Library
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — Two girl scouts from the Leeds Girl Scout Troup 30234, under the leadership of Troup Leader Liz Johnson, made a presentation to the Leeds Jane Culbreth Library last Thursday. Girl Scouts, Emma Cox and Katelyn Finn, took on a project to help them attain the Bronze Award, the […]
Trussville PD to get new video platform, upcoming events in Trussville
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved the Trussville Police Department’s (TPD) contract with FUSUS during the council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3. The resolution states that Fusus builds out and manufactures a common operating video platform with various features used to provide video support which TPD finds necessary in order […]
ARK WinGS Gym hosts 2nd annual Iron Sharpens Iron at Crosspoint Church
From Staff Reports TRUSSVILLE — ARK WinGS Gym is hosting its 2nd Annual Iron Sharpens Iron gymnastics meet November 4-7th, 2022 at Crosspoint Church “The Point” recreation facility. The event will draw more than 350 gymnasts and hundreds of spectators flow in to see these gymnasts compete. “We call it Iron Sharpens Iron because we […]
