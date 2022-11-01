ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

Historic Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed & Breakfast listed for sale

The historic home at 2028 Highland Avenue South—better known as the Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast—recently hit the housing market. Learn more about this historic residence + find out how you could be the next owner. About the Hassinger Daniels Mansion. Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast:...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Main Street to maintain current location

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS —In June of 2022, Leeds Main Street received a Main Street Alabama Designation. Leeds Main Street is a community-led organization focused on revitalizing Leeds’ downtown district. During the summer of 2022, the newly formed Main Street organization searched for a location for its operations. The Leeds Water Works Board […]
LEEDS, AL
wvtm13.com

Foundation work underway at former Ramsay McCormack site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Construction crews are beginning foundation work on the long-awaited development to replace the former Ramsay McCormack building in downtown Ensley. On Wednesday, workers were seen filling the old building's basement with gravel and paver base. The former office tower was demolished last summer, and the community...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

BHM Xpress line serving 1,000 riders daily

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Earnest Batie experienced Birmingham's Bus Rapid Transit system for the first time Wednesday. Since he claims it shaved ninety minutes off his normal trip to town, it's safe to say the express bus service is living up to its name. "It was great. Excellent. I like...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Students At J.S. Abrams Elementary In Bessemer Exceeds Goals In The AEA Be A Champions And Read Contest

Congratulations to the students at J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer that met and exceeded the goal in the AEA Be A Champion and Read contest. These students will qualify to be in a drawing for the Grand Prize: Iron Bowl tickets- one winner from each team- for the student and two guests. Each prize includes sideline passes and pre-game activities!!!
BESSEMER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster begins construction to repave U.S. 31

ALABASTER – The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun night work on a project to repave and modify U.S. 31. The work is in-between Interstate 65 and the Pelham city limits, and the lane closures are only permitted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. The project includes...
ALABASTER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Area Chamber signs partnership with Jacksonville State

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Jacksonville State University to provide educational opportunities to its members. Beginning this spring, the university will offer a 20% corporate tuition scholarship per semester to full-time and part-time workers employed by member organizations of the chamber. The application fee […]
LEEDS, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Racing Commission distributes more than $4 million

The Birmingham Racing Commission, the regulatory organization that oversees the Birmingham Race Course Casino, this week distributed more than $4 million in funding to Jefferson County and Shelby County charities, schools, hospitals, fire departments and municipalities as required by law based on percentages of revenue. The City of Birmingham received...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville PD to get new video platform, upcoming events in Trussville

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved the Trussville Police Department’s (TPD) contract with FUSUS during the council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3. The resolution states that Fusus builds out and manufactures a common operating video platform with various features used to provide video support which TPD finds necessary in order […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy