The Associated Press

Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
KTVB

This Day In Sports: AP goes big 10 months after the Fiesta Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…November 4, 2007, 15 years ago today:. Adrian Peterson, the rookie out of Oklahoma, sets a new NFL single-game rushing record with 296 yards in the Minnesota Vikings’ 35-17 win over the San Diego Chargers. After a modest 43 yards at halftime, Peterson exploded for 253 in the second half. He averaged almost 9.9 yards a carry for the game. Peterson’s performance broke the 2003 record of 295 yards held by the Baltimore Ravens’ Jamal Lewis. With NFL relying less on running backs these days, it’s a mark that may never be broken.
