abcnews4.com
Nana's Seafood & Soul Uptown announces closing date
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Another Charleston restaurant will be closing its doors. Early Friday afternoon Nan's Seafood and Soul announced that it will be closing its Uptown restaurant located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on November 20th. The restaurant which has a menu that features 40 different dishes had...
abcnews4.com
Yoga under the stars at James Island County Park Monday
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Grab your yoga mats! Charleston County Parks' Starlight Yoga is returning to James Island County Park on Monday, November 7th. The Starlight Yoga session is held a few days before the Holiday Festival of Lights opens, so participants can get an exclusive sneak peek of the show.
abcnews4.com
West Ashley Library to close in December for renovations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The West Ashley Library will be closing in December to get a fresh paint job, new carpet and furniture as part of the Charleston County Public Library referendum project, CCPL announced on Friday. The West Ashley branch will close on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5...
abcnews4.com
Hundreds of alumni will return to The Citadel for Homecoming this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This weekend, hundreds of alumni will return to The Citadel for Homecoming 2022. One event that many have marked on the calendar that is part of the festivities is the Twilight Memorial Parade. The parade which was held at 5:10 in the afternoon on Friday...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society partners with Papa Johns Pizza for 'Takeout Dogs'
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Depending on where you live in the Lowcountry, a flyer of a dog up for adoption will come with your delivered Papa Johns pizza. Residents of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties will receive a flyer of a dog who's been at the Charleston Animal Society longer than usual and desperately needs a home.
abcnews4.com
The 14th annual Adopt a Family program is set to kickoff on Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On November 7th, the 14th annual Adopt a Family program will kickoff at 8 a.m. Each year with the help of the community, the Adopt a Family program helps more than 400 living below the poverty line in East Cooper communities during the holiday season.
abcnews4.com
'Happy birthday to you!': Birthday girl gets surprise song at Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — If a trip to the Coastal Carolina Fair wasn't enough of a blast for 7-year-old Charleigh on her birthday, getting serenaded by a group of strangers must have been the cherry on top. Charleigh and her family were getting ready to leave the fair when...
abcnews4.com
Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat east of Charleston Harbor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men were rescued from a sinking boat on Thursday five miles east of the Charleston Harbor, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a passerby contacted Coast Guard Sector Charleston after seeing three men holding on to the bottom side an overturned 23-foot boat.
abcnews4.com
Charleston County EMS 49th anniversary
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — November 2nd marks a special day for Charleston County EMS. On November 2nd, 1973, the first six field employees started work for Charleston County EMS. They trained with Dr. Charles Summerall from MUSC, who later became their first medical director. South Carolina did not...
abcnews4.com
NCPD officers attending in Mental Health Awareness Walk Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police officers are partners in Saturday's Mental Health Awareness Walk at Wescott Park on November 5th. Participants can arrive at 9006 Dorchester Road at 8:30 a.m. for a mindfulness-guided activity. The walk will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by fun activities for families at 11 a.m.
abcnews4.com
'Mount Pleasant Way Project' schedules pubic input meeting on new multi-use paths
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — While there are existing sidewalks, bicycle facilities, greenways and trails, the City of Mount Pleasant says they do not provide a way for people to move conveniently and safely around town without a car. The Mount Pleasant Way Project is creating a network of...
abcnews4.com
Improvements coming to U.S. 17 A/ North Main Street in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is improving U.S. 17 A, also known as North Main Street. The project aims to improve safety at seven intersections along North Main Street, from Farmington Road to 2nd Avenue. DOT engineers reviewed and evaluated the corridor through...
abcnews4.com
Town of Mount Pleasant wants feedback on adding more detail to comprehensive plan
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCIV) — If you live in Mount Pleasant, the town wants to hear your concerns about the area. The town completed a 10-year comprehensive plan a few years ago, but now they want to add more detail. They are holding meetings throughout the year in 7...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County students train to be EMTs while in high school
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Students at Cane Bay High School are training to become EMTs. It's a unique opportunity for kids to graduate high school, then be ready to take their national certification to be an EMT. "It can be crazy at times. It's just like the real...
abcnews4.com
Plane from Charleston runs out of fuel, crash lands in Upstate SC, says FAA
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A pilot and passenger aboard a single-engine airplane from the Lowcountry were injured Wednesday afternoon after the pair were forced to make a crash landing in the Upstate, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The pilot of the Cessna 172 plane landed in a...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Co. small businesses can apply for up to $25k in COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Funds
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Following the second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Charleston County microbusinesses can apply for up to $25,000 in COIVID-19 Pandemic Relief Funds. The Charleston County Council approved the funding to assist "mom and pop" businesses. The application deadline...
abcnews4.com
Head-on collision at US-17A intersection in Dorchester County leaves 2 dead
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Corner has identified two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on US-17A Friday morning. One of the drivers, Breanna Sison, 26 of Summerville, was transported to the Trident Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dorchester County Corner.
abcnews4.com
Suspect who barricaded self in James Island home now in custody, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (3:20 p.m.): Police say the barricaded suspect is now in custody, and the situation was resolved peacefully. Charleston police are responding to an incident involving a barricaded subject in the Whitehouse Plantation area of James Island, the department announced on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.
abcnews4.com
One lane open at Long Point Road and Egypt Road following crash, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (12:40pm): Police say one lane is open and traffic is moving. Mount Pleasant police say Long Point Road at Egypt Road is closed due to a crash at the intersection. Drivers are being diverted onto Egypt Road, police say. More information was not...
abcnews4.com
Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
