Charleston, SC

Nana's Seafood & Soul Uptown announces closing date

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Another Charleston restaurant will be closing its doors. Early Friday afternoon Nan's Seafood and Soul announced that it will be closing its Uptown restaurant located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on November 20th. The restaurant which has a menu that features 40 different dishes had...
Yoga under the stars at James Island County Park Monday

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Grab your yoga mats! Charleston County Parks' Starlight Yoga is returning to James Island County Park on Monday, November 7th. The Starlight Yoga session is held a few days before the Holiday Festival of Lights opens, so participants can get an exclusive sneak peek of the show.
West Ashley Library to close in December for renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The West Ashley Library will be closing in December to get a fresh paint job, new carpet and furniture as part of the Charleston County Public Library referendum project, CCPL announced on Friday. The West Ashley branch will close on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5...
Charleston Animal Society partners with Papa Johns Pizza for 'Takeout Dogs'

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Depending on where you live in the Lowcountry, a flyer of a dog up for adoption will come with your delivered Papa Johns pizza. Residents of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties will receive a flyer of a dog who's been at the Charleston Animal Society longer than usual and desperately needs a home.
Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat east of Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men were rescued from a sinking boat on Thursday five miles east of the Charleston Harbor, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a passerby contacted Coast Guard Sector Charleston after seeing three men holding on to the bottom side an overturned 23-foot boat.
Charleston County EMS 49th anniversary

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — November 2nd marks a special day for Charleston County EMS. On November 2nd, 1973, the first six field employees started work for Charleston County EMS. They trained with Dr. Charles Summerall from MUSC, who later became their first medical director. South Carolina did not...
NCPD officers attending in Mental Health Awareness Walk Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police officers are partners in Saturday's Mental Health Awareness Walk at Wescott Park on November 5th. Participants can arrive at 9006 Dorchester Road at 8:30 a.m. for a mindfulness-guided activity. The walk will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by fun activities for families at 11 a.m.
Improvements coming to U.S. 17 A/ North Main Street in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is improving U.S. 17 A, also known as North Main Street. The project aims to improve safety at seven intersections along North Main Street, from Farmington Road to 2nd Avenue. DOT engineers reviewed and evaluated the corridor through...
Charleston Co. small businesses can apply for up to $25k in COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Funds

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Following the second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Charleston County microbusinesses can apply for up to $25,000 in COIVID-19 Pandemic Relief Funds. The Charleston County Council approved the funding to assist "mom and pop" businesses. The application deadline...
Suspect who barricaded self in James Island home now in custody, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (3:20 p.m.): Police say the barricaded suspect is now in custody, and the situation was resolved peacefully. Charleston police are responding to an incident involving a barricaded subject in the Whitehouse Plantation area of James Island, the department announced on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.
Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
