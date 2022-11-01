Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
The most impressive player on the Lakers roster hasn’t even been close
The Los Angeles Lakers started the season off on a horrible foot, losing each of the team’s first five games of the season. However, back-to-back wins have boosted the morale in Los Angeles as fans are confident that there is at least something here with the team to be excited about.
Here’s what Jalen Rose said and why he apologized
ESPN NBA commentator Jalen Rose apologized for saying the identity of the Boston Celtics female staff member involved with Ime Udoka should be made public. The Brooklyn Nets have been in the NBA spotlight for the past week due in part to Kyrie Irving promoting a film with antisemitic tropes on Twitter and head coach Steve Nash parting ways with the team. In regards to the latter, various reports indicate that the Nets plan to hire Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
Bones Hylalnd borrows from Nikola Jokic, puts on show against Spurs
DENVER – Bones Hyland borrowed a line Nikola Jokic after Saturday’s win over the Spurs. “Those plays, it makes two people happy,” Hyland said of his seven assists. The second-year guard insisted he didn’t copy the line from Jokic. Denver’s star center wasn’t buying it, but he did appreciate the approach. “He’s lying,” Jokic said....
Coach Willard starts Maryland tenure in opener vs Niagara
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kevin Willard could have taken the job at Maryland, looked at a program that hasn’t been a real factor in the NCAA Tournament in a while, and started a major overhaul. Instead, the Terrapins’ new coach wants the transition to be a bit smoother. “I wanted to respect the guys that stayed,” Willard said. “I wanted to make sure that they graduate, they left, having the opportunity to make sure they could prove what they’re all about.” Willard will make his debut as Maryland’s coach Monday night when the Terrapins open the season against Niagara. He took over after Maryland finished below .500 in 2021-22. The Terps and coach Mark Turgeon parted ways in December, leaving Danny Manning in the job on an interim basis for the rest of the season.
'It's Kind of Embarrassing': Purdue Run Defense Falters in Second Straight Game
Purdue gave up 200 yards on 22 carries to Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson during a 24-3 loss on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. He ripped off a 75-yard touchdown to put the game away early in the third quarter.
Miami Dolphins need to silence their own hype and just beat Chicago
The Miami Dolphins have been in the media spotlight now for a few weeks and this week’s talk of the Super Bowl has crept into discussions. Just go out and beat the Bears. Tua Tagovailoa took a jab at the media naysayers who doubted his arm strength this week. Tua Tagovailoa told the same media that Miami players are not afraid to talk about the Super Bowl. Tyreek Hill released an Instagram video of him catching passes with syrup and butter on his hands. The media has reminded us all that both Hill and Waddle have more combined receiving yards than nine other NFL teams.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
563K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0