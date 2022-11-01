Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
D’Angelico rolls out stripped-down Excel Tour Collection semi-hollows, featuring PAF-voiced Supro pickups
The new stable of workhorse semi-acoustics intends to nail the needs of the touring musician. D’Angelico may be famed for its big and boxy jazz guitars, but its new Excel Tour Collection – featuring a stripped-back aesthetic and custom Supro pickups – looks like it will have far wider appeal.
Guitar World Magazine
Mojo Hand FX launches the GRRRocker, a Blues Breaker-style overdrive for a good cause
All proceeds from the riot grrrl-inspired pedal will go to Girls Rock! Grand Rapids, while the stompbox itself features artwork from Girls Rock! campers. Mojo Hand FX has announced a new charitable partnership with Girls Rock! Grand Rapids, resulting in its latest pedal, the GRRRocker Overdrive. The new overdrive pedal...
Guitar World Magazine
Line 6 issues mega Helix update, dubbed “the biggest sonic improvement” since the lineup's arrival in 2015
An all-new IR engine, dual IR blocks, improved virtual mic control, 20 new cabs, five new amp models, seven new effects and more headline the extensive overhaul. Line 6 has introduced what looks like a game-changing firmware update to its Helix multi-effects and amp modeler family, which has been dubbed “the biggest sonic improvement to Helix since it first shipped back in 2015”.
Guitar World Magazine
Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty 8-string review
With its incredibly fast and comfortable playability and impressive variety of electric and acoustic tones, the Music Man Majesty 8-String makes an ideal main instrument for players seeking unlimited expressive range. Pros. +. Harmonically complex electric tones and superb piezo tones. +. Push/push engages an active preamp with up to...
Guitar World Magazine
EarthQuaker Devices and Sunn O))) debut V3 of their amp-stretching Life Pedal
The latest update to the all-in-one fuzz-octave-distortion-boost box should have tube amps quaking in their boots. EarthQuaker Devices has announced the third iteration of its Sunn O))) Life pedal – a signature distortion, octave and boost unit that has been devised and honed in close collaboration with the noise rock giants.
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the soloing secrets of 5 of the great British blues guitarists
The aim of this feature is to focus on many of the concepts employed by five of Great Britain’s best-loved blues guitar players from a hugely important time in contemporary music. The so-called British Invasion of the American charts was a cultural phenomenon that kicked off in the early...
