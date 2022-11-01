ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

gentillymessenger.com

Suspect in Chef Menteur shooting is arrested

The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District has arrested 48-year-old Felix Jackson in connection with a shooting Wednesday (Nov. 2) in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to the police report, shortly before 1 p.m., the victim approached another man’s vehicle and the two began arguing. During...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Harbor Police discover a man shot dead in the Desire area NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally shot in the Desire neighborhood and now the New Orleans Police Department is investigating. Police were called to the scene around 9:33 p.m. on Thursday after Harbor Police found the unidentified man unresponsive on the side of the road near the intersection of Poland Avenue and Florida Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect arrested after man shot in Metairie armed robbery: JPSO

Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting a fleeing victim during a Metairie armed robbery. Damian Blair, 21, was arrested Wednesday and booked with armed robbery, aggravated battery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Blair...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect in Marrero homicide shot while fleeing the scene: JPSO

A video surveillance camera captured the moment when Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say Lucien Bazley fatally shot 30-year-old Wayne Martin once in the face in the parking lot of a Marrero auto parts store on the night of Sept. 25. As Martin lay dying, the gunman could be seen...
MARRERO, LA
WWL

WWL

