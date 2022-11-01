Read full article on original website
Terrebonne Sheriffs capture homicide suspect
Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs announced the arrest of a man wanted for a September 26, 2022, homicide, in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive. Brandt Bennett, 18, was taken into custody in connection with the investigation.
NOPD searching for missing person who left medical facility without being discharged
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who went missing from a medical facility in the 1400 block of General Taylor Street on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release. Dennis Calabro left the medical facility without being discharged, police said. He was...
Family of Galliano teen warns families about dangers of fentanyl after daughter’s fatal overdose
15-year-old Breonna Poindexter died from a suspected fentanyl overdose, after her family says she took a pill from a friend, not knowing what it really was.
Chalmette traffic stop lands Harvey man in prison on several drug and weapon charges
Deputies say Williams struck a St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office unit while refusing to stop.
Arrest warrants issued in murder of 15-year-old killed near Bogalusa High football stadium, police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Arrest warrants have been issued for three suspects in the murder of 15-year-old Jerry Smith, of Covington, who was killed outside of the Bogalusa High football stadium while a game was in progress. Smith was killed on Oct. 14 after he got involved in a gunfight...
Family IDs man shot outside New Orleans library, contests police conclusion of suicide
When police arrived at the scene of a shooting outside the East New Orleans Regional Library, on Wednesday afternoon, they first deemed it a homicide. Less than an hour later, they called it a suicide. Relatives of the dead man, Junious Coleman, 28, aren't buying it. They think he was...
Suspect in Chef Menteur shooting is arrested
The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District has arrested 48-year-old Felix Jackson in connection with a shooting Wednesday (Nov. 2) in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to the police report, shortly before 1 p.m., the victim approached another man’s vehicle and the two began arguing. During...
Harbor Police discover a man shot dead in the Desire area NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally shot in the Desire neighborhood and now the New Orleans Police Department is investigating. Police were called to the scene around 9:33 p.m. on Thursday after Harbor Police found the unidentified man unresponsive on the side of the road near the intersection of Poland Avenue and Florida Avenue.
Suspect arrested after man shot in Metairie armed robbery: JPSO
Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting a fleeing victim during a Metairie armed robbery. Damian Blair, 21, was arrested Wednesday and booked with armed robbery, aggravated battery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Blair...
Ascension deputies arrest second suspect linked to alleged road rage attack
A second arrest has been made in a battery case that shocked the community, authorities announced Wednesday (November 2); Marlana Stewart, a 27-year-old woman from Zachary is in custody as deputies say she was riding with Cage in his vehicle when the attack occurred.
New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death in Desire neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Desire Thursday night. According to NOPD, Harbor Police found the man on the side of the road near Poland Avenue and Florida Avenue around 9:33 p.m. The man was pronounced deceased...
Two overdoses, one dead, three arrested in Lafourche Parish
At about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 27, deputies were called to a Galliano home in response to a 16-year-old male possibly overdosing.
Cops: 71-year-old driver hits 18-year-old's car, teen dies
Authorities say an elderly driver in Terrytown veered out of her lane and hit another car, causing a train reaction that left a teen driver dead Wednesday night.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen, last seen getting into a vehicle
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl. According to deputies, Zowie King was last seen on Weinberger Road in Ponchatoula getting into a dark gray Chevrolet Silverado truck. King is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5...
Several drugs, weapons found in man’s car, home during Arabi traffic stop
agents with the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit were patrolling the 8100 block of West Judge Perez Drive in Arabi
Man found dead on side of road in Florida area by Harbor Police, NOPD says
A man was found dead on the side of the road Thursday night by Harbor Police, authorities said. He was found around 9:30 p.m. near the Florida Avenue intersection with France Street/Poland Avenue, where it becomes Alvar Street (map). The man had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
New Orleans mother pushes for harsher punishment after shooting left her son paralyzed
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans mother wants a harsher punishment on the table for the person she says shot her son and left him paralyzed. The reported armed robbery happened back in August on Paris Avenue in Lake Terrace. The 24-year-old victim, Noah, was on a walk when...
New Orleans man calls 911 to report girlfriend's suicide. Police book him with murder.
A New Orleans man who called 911 to report his girlfriend shot and killed herself has been booked with second-degree murder in her death. Police suspect Zachary Cheek, 26, shot Sarah Horrigan, 25, with a semi-automatic rifle in a bathroom at their 7th Ward residence, then staged her body to make the fatal wound appear self-inflicted.
Suspect in Marrero homicide shot while fleeing the scene: JPSO
A video surveillance camera captured the moment when Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say Lucien Bazley fatally shot 30-year-old Wayne Martin once in the face in the parking lot of a Marrero auto parts store on the night of Sept. 25. As Martin lay dying, the gunman could be seen...
New Orleans man convicted of revenge killing sentenced to life in prison
An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge on Friday sentenced Christopher Alexander to life in prison for killing 29-year-old Idrick Brister in 2018 in what was described as a jealous rage. “You acted out of jealously, rage and anger,” Artina Ellsworth, Brister’s sister, wrote in a letter that was read...
