PHOTOS: Science Museum Oklahoma eyeing new planetarium
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Science Museum Oklahoma is planning on building a new planetarium. The project comes with an estimated cost of $8 million and fundraising is already underway for it. The new planetarium would feature both an optical and digital projector, making it one of the few configurations...
Chef'Store Kitchen stops by Azteca Mexican Grill
We are going to authentic Mexico on Chef'store Kitchen. We check out Azteca Mexican Grill that's got food for everyone. Azteca Co-owner Alejandrina Camarena shows us some of their popular dishes and how they can cater to any dietary restrictions. They are located at 4024 N. May in Oklahoma City....
Bricktown Christmas Tree getting installed for the holiday season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - — The Bricktown Christmas Tree was getting installed for the holiday season across from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Thursday. The 25-foot tree will have about 3,000 lights on it and hundreds of ornaments. The installation comes ahead of the 21st annual Tree Lighting Festival that...
Twin Peaks: Premiere Watch Party Destination for Tailgating and Appetizers
Today we have Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell, and her special guest Twin Peaks Girl Paige in studio sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They...
What's Going On This Weekend
We are taking a look at all the great events going on this tailgating weekend. Lets check out What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored...
OKC Zoo honors military members with free admission during month of November
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — November is military appreciation month at the OKC Zoo, so throughout the month, the Zoo will honor all active duty and veteran military members with free general Zoo admission. In addition to free admission for retired and active military members, up to four immediate family...
Fugitive accused in 2019 Oklahoma City murder arrested in Atlanta
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One of the most wanted fugitives in Oklahoma City has been arrested. Oklahoma City police said 45-year-old Antonio Bates was arrested on Friday in Atlanta, Georgia by the United States Marshals Service. Bates is accused of shooting and killing Lemmuel McCoy in an incident that...
Wheeler District hosts food drive to benefit RFBO's school pantry program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Wheeler District in OKC is hosting a food drive benefitting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's (RFBO) school pantry program. Food drive donations can be made at the Ferris Wheel in the Wheeler District from Nov. 12-26 during regular operating hours. RFBO says they are most in need of canned goods, oatmeal, dry pasta, hot and serve meals and cereal. Each person who donates two cans of food will receive a complimentary, single-ride ticket for the Ferris Wheel.
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
OKCPD on scene after one shot at City Rescue Mission
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting on 800 W. California Ave. Police have limited information at this time, but what they can confirm is that there was an incident involving two people at the City Rescue Mission at 800 W. California Ave. Police said the incident escalated and one individual was shot.
Pet Pal of the Week: #LONGSTAYCHALLENGE
THE OKLAHOMA CITY ANIMAL SHELTER HAS LAUNCHED THE HASHTAG LONG STAY CHALLENGE.. The goal is to get those dogs and cats adopted. THE SHLETER IS ASKING YOU TO COME BY THE SHETLER AN FLASH FOSTER ONE THE DOGS FOR A DAY OR TWO AND HELP THEM NOTICED AND ADOPTED. If...
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Gainesville, Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two runaway teens from Oklahoma have been safely found in Florida. Stillwater police said Persia Lalehparvaran, 15, and her cousin, Tsegan Jones, 13, were located in Gainesville, Florida. Police said the teens were released back to their family. The pair had been missing since Sunday.
State could possibly owe Swadley's $2.3 million
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Fox 25 is learning more about an audit that shows the State more than one million dollars. The attorney representing Swadley's talked with Fox 25 about where this issue stands now. "What Swadley's was doing was not getting rich at the State's expense, but instead...
Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip granted second reprieve by Gov. Kevin Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to death row inmate Richard Glossip, pushing his scheduled execution back until February 2023 so that an appeals court has more time to consider his claim of innocence. Stitt, who is locked in a tough reelection contest,...
Oklahoma City police looking to identify shooting suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police need your help identifying shooting suspects. Police said the people seen on this page were involved in a shooting near Hefner and Western that left one person wounded. If you know who they are, call police at 405-235-7300. You can remain anonymous...
Two Mid-Del schools shift to remote learning
Midwest City (KOKH) -- Two Mid-Del schools are shifting to remote learning Friday. The district says this is due to a large number of absences among students and staff at Midwest City Middle School and Del City Middle School. Students at both schools will be able to access their assignments...
Oklahoma City police looking for man accused of stealing merchandise from Home Depot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole over $1,000 in merchandise from Home Depot. Police said the alleged theft happened at Home Depot's location near NW 59th and May. The suspect ran out to the parking lot before getting into the...
Norman Public Schools dealing with ransomware attack
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Public Schools is dealing with a ransomware attack, district officials confirmed to FOX 25 on Friday. Officials are expecting a "significant disruption" as a result. "Out of an abundance of caution, you should not use your NPS-issued devices and should not connect them to...
'It's a nightmare.' Expert weighs in on ransomware attack facing Norman Public Schools
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — On Friday afternoon, Norman Public Schools informed parents that the district was experiencing a ransomware attack. Officials expect a "significant disruption" as a result of the cyber attack. While the district has only released limited details regarding the situation, Fox 25 gathered insight on the...
'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
