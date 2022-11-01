Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpq.com
Douglas PUD Battle Downed Lines and Multiple Power Outages This Weekend
Douglas PUD crews were busy Friday night as they tended to multiple downed lines and power outages. On Friday night, Pangborn Airport received winds up to 39-51 mph. At 3:30 p.m., 163 residents lost power in the Palisades area due to a downed line. Crews had power restored around 6:45 p.m.
Ferocious Tri-Cities winds knock out power, topple trees. Top gusts nearly 70 mph
“It’s called the Tri-City lottery. I never ‘win’. I always get plastic bags and tumbleweeds. Some people ‘win’ lawn furniture and trampolines.”
kpq.com
Attic Fire in East Wenatchee Halted Quickly by Wenatchee Valley Fire
Wenatchee Valley Firefighters quickly responded to an attic fire in East Wenatchee Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a structure fire on the 2200 block of SE Marlette RD in East Wenatchee. The fire was located in the attic of a home currently under construction. Wenatchee Valley...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Creston (Creston, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Creston. The crash happened on US 2 near Creston in extremely foggy conditions. Washington State Patrol stated that a school bus and ambulance were involved in the crash. A passenger in the ambulance sustained injuries. No other injuries were reported. The...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake water level to drop next week
MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake's Irrigation and Rehabilitation District will flush a portion of Moses Lake per usual each year at this time. Water levels are expected to drop next week by about five feet. Primarily used for irrigation, the need for vast amounts of water in Moses Lake isn’t there during the cold months so, it's released through the Irrigation District's dams off Sand Dune Road into the reservoir further downstream.
kpq.com
Planned Resort and Hotel Submitted For Orondo Area
Douglas County is considering a proposal for a resort and 60-room hotel near Orondo from the owners of the Rocky Pond Estate Winery. The application for a permit to build the project will go before the Douglas County Hearing Examiner this month. Chief Douglas County Planner Tanner Ackley says the...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Person found dead in Moses Lake mobile home fire
MOSES LAKE - One person is dead after a fire at a residence in a mobile home park in Moses Lake Sunday morning. Grant County Sheriff's officials say a fire broke out at a home on Airway Drive in the Harvest Manor mobile home park shortly before 8 a.m. Authorities...
Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties
BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
“Potential Explosive Device” Removed from Car near Othello
An update from the potential bomb incident north of Othello on Wednesday. Adams County Deputies evacuate several nearby homes when bomb found in car. Wednesday afternoon, around 1 PM, Adams County Deputies were about two miles north of Othello, in the 300 block of Reynolds Road, searching for a wanted suspect, identified as Nicholas Romero-Rivera.
15-year-old jailed for murder. Benton deputies say he got between a man and woman fighting
Investigators are investigating if the teen was defending a woman.
ifiberone.com
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Moses Lake. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Alistair Waggoner, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is planned for this week, according to the coroner’s office. Moses...
ifiberone.com
SR 17 back open between Ephrata, Moses Lake after morning wreck
EPHRATA — State Route 17 between Ephrata and Moses Lake is back open after a collision Monday morning. Travis R. Hathaway, a 43-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a pickup truck, towing a trailer, south on SR 17 near Rocky Ford Creek, when the trailer started to oscillate, according to the state patrol.
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County find a missing woman near White Bluffs Thursday evening
Deputies with Franklin and Grant County were dispatched to White Bluffs looking for a missing woman in the area. The woman was found at 6:20 p.m. by Franklin County deputies. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Two Juveniles Arrested for Fatal Moses Lake Shooting
Following a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning, two juveniles are in custody for the crime, said the Grant County Sheriff's Department. 20-year-old fatally shot around 6 AM Sunday morning. Grant County Deputies were called to a location in the 3000 block of Road H NE, which is on the...
kpq.com
Sudden Snow Snarls Traffic, Creates Chaos Near Waterville
Old Man Winter made an early appearance near Waterville Wednesday morning, snarling traffic and causing chaos commuters and law enforcement. A sudden snowstorm led to a semi-truck jackknifing at the top of Pine Canyon on U.S. Highway 2 around 10:15. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the semi was...
KHQ Right Now
Two teens arrested in the killing of a 20-year-old man in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Moses Lake Police department have taken two teens into custody for the killing of a 20-year-old man on Sunday. The two 16-year-old suspects are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and theft of a firearm. As this was a targeting incident, there is no threat...
Moses Lake gang member will spend 11 years in prison for distributing meth
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — On 15 separate occasions, a documented gang member out of Grant County sold methamphetamene, resulting in an 11-year prison sentence. The sentencing was announced by the Office of U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref for Eastern Washington. She confirmed that 24-year-old Mario Robert Crittenden pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine in...
610KONA
Richland Police Release Update on Walmart Card Skimmer
Richland Police now say the suspect who installed a card skimming device inside the Richland Walmart probably snapped it into place in about five seconds. Richland Police say the suspect is being sought after he placed the skimmer inside the Richland Walmart. It's presumed he did it in the self-checkout line because it was detected by another customer 26 hours later. The police did not confirm that.
andnowuknow.com
Stemilt Breaks Ground on New Pear Packing Line; West Mathison Shares
WENATCHEE, WA - Brace yourself for the latest news from Stemilt. The supplier is expanding its footprint in an innovative way, recently breaking ground on its newest pear line facility. The facility will be equipped with automated packing systems, defect sorting, and robotic palletizing that create greater efficiencies for the grower.
kpq.com
Moses Lake Shooting Near Home Depot Leaves One Person Injured
Moses Lake Police are investigating a shooting near a Home Depot that left a man injured Thursday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Moses Lake Police responded to a shooting on the intersection of Buell and Central Drives. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene, including multiple gunshots in the victim’s...
Comments / 0