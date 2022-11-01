ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

kpq.com

Attic Fire in East Wenatchee Halted Quickly by Wenatchee Valley Fire

Wenatchee Valley Firefighters quickly responded to an attic fire in East Wenatchee Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a structure fire on the 2200 block of SE Marlette RD in East Wenatchee. The fire was located in the attic of a home currently under construction. Wenatchee Valley...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake water level to drop next week

MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake's Irrigation and Rehabilitation District will flush a portion of Moses Lake per usual each year at this time. Water levels are expected to drop next week by about five feet. Primarily used for irrigation, the need for vast amounts of water in Moses Lake isn’t there during the cold months so, it's released through the Irrigation District's dams off Sand Dune Road into the reservoir further downstream.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Planned Resort and Hotel Submitted For Orondo Area

Douglas County is considering a proposal for a resort and 60-room hotel near Orondo from the owners of the Rocky Pond Estate Winery. The application for a permit to build the project will go before the Douglas County Hearing Examiner this month. Chief Douglas County Planner Tanner Ackley says the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Person found dead in Moses Lake mobile home fire

MOSES LAKE - One person is dead after a fire at a residence in a mobile home park in Moses Lake Sunday morning. Grant County Sheriff's officials say a fire broke out at a home on Airway Drive in the Harvest Manor mobile home park shortly before 8 a.m. Authorities...
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties

BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

“Potential Explosive Device” Removed from Car near Othello

An update from the potential bomb incident north of Othello on Wednesday. Adams County Deputies evacuate several nearby homes when bomb found in car. Wednesday afternoon, around 1 PM, Adams County Deputies were about two miles north of Othello, in the 300 block of Reynolds Road, searching for a wanted suspect, identified as Nicholas Romero-Rivera.
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Moses Lake identified

MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Moses Lake. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Alistair Waggoner, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is planned for this week, according to the coroner’s office. Moses...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

SR 17 back open between Ephrata, Moses Lake after morning wreck

EPHRATA — State Route 17 between Ephrata and Moses Lake is back open after a collision Monday morning. Travis R. Hathaway, a 43-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a pickup truck, towing a trailer, south on SR 17 near Rocky Ford Creek, when the trailer started to oscillate, according to the state patrol.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County find a missing woman near White Bluffs Thursday evening

Deputies with Franklin and Grant County were dispatched to White Bluffs looking for a missing woman in the area. The woman was found at 6:20 p.m. by Franklin County deputies. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
NEWStalk 870

Two Juveniles Arrested for Fatal Moses Lake Shooting

Following a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning, two juveniles are in custody for the crime, said the Grant County Sheriff's Department. 20-year-old fatally shot around 6 AM Sunday morning. Grant County Deputies were called to a location in the 3000 block of Road H NE, which is on the...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Sudden Snow Snarls Traffic, Creates Chaos Near Waterville

Old Man Winter made an early appearance near Waterville Wednesday morning, snarling traffic and causing chaos commuters and law enforcement. A sudden snowstorm led to a semi-truck jackknifing at the top of Pine Canyon on U.S. Highway 2 around 10:15. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the semi was...
WATERVILLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Two teens arrested in the killing of a 20-year-old man in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Moses Lake Police department have taken two teens into custody for the killing of a 20-year-old man on Sunday. The two 16-year-old suspects are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and theft of a firearm. As this was a targeting incident, there is no threat...
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Moses Lake gang member will spend 11 years in prison for distributing meth

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — On 15 separate occasions, a documented gang member out of Grant County sold methamphetamene, resulting in an 11-year prison sentence. The sentencing was announced by the Office of U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref for Eastern Washington. She confirmed that 24-year-old Mario Robert Crittenden pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine in...
MOSES LAKE, WA
610KONA

Richland Police Release Update on Walmart Card Skimmer

Richland Police now say the suspect who installed a card skimming device inside the Richland Walmart probably snapped it into place in about five seconds. Richland Police say the suspect is being sought after he placed the skimmer inside the Richland Walmart. It's presumed he did it in the self-checkout line because it was detected by another customer 26 hours later. The police did not confirm that.
RICHLAND, WA
andnowuknow.com

Stemilt Breaks Ground on New Pear Packing Line; West Mathison Shares

WENATCHEE, WA - Brace yourself for the latest news from Stemilt. The supplier is expanding its footprint in an innovative way, recently breaking ground on its newest pear line facility. The facility will be equipped with automated packing systems, defect sorting, and robotic palletizing that create greater efficiencies for the grower.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Moses Lake Shooting Near Home Depot Leaves One Person Injured

Moses Lake Police are investigating a shooting near a Home Depot that left a man injured Thursday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Moses Lake Police responded to a shooting on the intersection of Buell and Central Drives. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene, including multiple gunshots in the victim’s...
MOSES LAKE, WA

