Marijuana coming to Circle K gas stations, a first for cannabis industry
Floridians will soon be able to buy marijuana products along with cigarettes and snacks at Circle K gas stations, according to Green Thumb Industries, one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers. Under a new partnership between the companies, starting next year weed will be sold at 10 "RISE Express" dispensaries...
Is Keeping Marijuana Illegal Putting People's Health At Risk?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. With marijuana still listed as a Schedule 1 drug, it simply is not possible to treat marijuana the same as other plants that are consumed by American citizens. Some argue that marijuana is far less toxic...
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
Cannabis Straight to Your Door, For A Price
Uber (UBER) is betting that pot smokers will be willing to pay more for their weed in order to have it delivered to their door and they are partnering with Leafly to do so. Starting Monday, cannabis connoisseurs in Toronto aged 19 and over will be able to use Uber Eats to deliver the goods right to their door.
Vaping vs. Smoking Cannabis: What's The Difference?
This article was originally published in June 2021. Photo by NisonCo Pitcher Kelly Ebbert featuring the EVRI by Dip Devices and pre-rolled RAW cones via Daily High Club. This article was originally published on NisonCo, and appears here with permission. To be a leading cannabis, hemp, CBD and Delta-8 THC...
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Requirements for Seniors’ Driving License Renewal
In order to keep the roads safe for everyone, there are certain requirements to get a driving license. In particular, older adults should be aware of the potential risks associated with driving and take any necessary precautions to ensure their safety on the road. It is important for seniors to...
Who's Smoking Weed In The US? Here's A Breakdown
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. As this landscape of marijuana users continues to shift, here are some interesting findings as to exactly who is smoking marijuana these days. If you’re at a Pink Floyd light show, the odds are the person...
Multiple Opioid Replacements For Chronic Pain Explored
Studies from varied labs are largely considered as races against the clock due to the increasing worldwide opioid epidemic. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNeuroscience.com, Health.UCDavis.edu, The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, and ONCNursingNews.com.
News-Medical.net
Dangers of recreational/medical cannabis use
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, cannabis is the most frequently used illicit drug in the world. While cannabis is being increasingly used as a recreational drug, in addition to its medical use for the treatment of chronic pain, there is little evidence of its safety.
FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug
On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough
Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
Here's How Long a Cannabis High Actually Lasts, According to Science
With the decriminalization of cannabis comes a list of questions and concerns over its medical and recreational use – including figuring out how long the drug's effects actually last for. While society has had decades to question the relationship between alcohol consumption and intoxication, the duration of impairment from...
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
mailplus.co.uk
Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?
WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
Healthline
What Happens if Marijuana is No Longer Classified as Schedule 1 Drug?
President Joe Biden has called on officials to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. This is defined as having “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”. In early October, President Joe Biden granted a...
Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
Indoor Vs. Outdoor Weed: Which Type Of Cannabis Gives You A Better High?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Both outdoor and indoor marijuana are capable of producing the best weed in the land. But which gives you the best high?. Cannabis options these days are more bountiful than ever before. It seems there is...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA says liver and gallbladder problems associated with Daily Harvest product
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing to investigate an outbreak of complaints about illnesses associated with Daily Harvest brand frozen crumbles and has named specific problems consumers have had. As of Oct. 21, the number of complaints was 393, with at least 133 patients having required hospitalization, according to...
FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug
A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
