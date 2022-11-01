ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levy County school shut down after drug scare

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The public school that serves sixth- through 12th-graders in nearby Bronson is on edge after a drug scare. Two students were found in a bathroom earlier this week with what turned out to be methamphetamine, authorities said, and students Thursday reported feeling ill with what turned out to be flu symptoms.
Pedestrian dead after being hit by two cars on Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman crossed busy Southwest Archer Road against the light during rush hour Friday morning and died after being struck by two vehicles, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The FHP did not identify the pedestrian but said she walked into the eastbound lanes of Archer Road...
