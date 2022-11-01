Read full article on original website
WRGB
From catapult to compost: Bethlehem residents recycle their jack-o-lanterns the fun way
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Families in the town of Bethlehem had the opportunity to get rid of their Halloween jack-o-lanterns in a fun way, Saturday. They were able to smash those pumpkins with sledgehammers, and also catapult them into small bits and pieces -- all in the name of composting.
WRGB
Halloween weekend enforcement tickets more than 11,000, 189 for impaired driving
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — This year's Halloween weekend saw as many as 189 people arrested for impaired driving across the state and more than 11,000 tickets were given overall. The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee worked to keep New Yorkers safe with an enforcement campaign that targeted speeding and...
WRGB
Governor candidate Howie Hawkins brings Green Party platform to Albany appearance
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Meanwhile there is a third party candidate in the New York governor's race who may sound familiar if you follow politics. Howie Hawkins will be on the Green Party line. Hawkins spoke in Albany Friday night at the Social Justice Center on Central Avenue. The...
WRGB
Has time run out for Daylight Saving time?
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — This weekend brings the end of Daylight Saving Time. We'll be turning the clocks back one hour at 2AM Sunday as we return to Standard Time. However, this bi-annual ritual of changing the clocks may soon be coming to an end. Earlier this year...
WRGB
SAT to go all-digital in 2024 as test participation tanks
We continue our look at college admissions tests, as the most popular of those tests, the SAT, will soon be all-digital. The announcement comes as the number of colleges and universities that have gone test optional has grown to more than 1,800. 171 of them are here in New York State, according to data from the National Center for Fair & Open Testing.
WRGB
FASNY meets to discuss priorities ahead of legislative session
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Firefighters’ Association for the State of New York held their annual legislative conference where members met to discuss priorities for next year's legislative session. More than 150 members are meeting this weekend to decide what legislation they want to propose at the Capitol.
WRGB
"Open Data" portal launches as part of transparency commitment from NYS Inspector General
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The New York Inspector General announcing major changes in what she says is an overall state effort to provide insight and transparency in state government. New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang announced Friday her office has started publishing all of the letters and...
WRGB
2022 Race for NY Governor: Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul
The New York Governor's race will have nationwide impacts when ballots are cast November 8th. CBS 6 is profiling both candidates in the Gubernatorial race. We reached out to both candidates for interviews ahead of Tuesday's General Election. The campaign for Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-New York) did not respond to our request for an interview. As a service to our viewers we are giving background about Hochul's time in office, and her stance on the big issues. Friday, you will hear straight from Republican candidate Lee Zeldin, who agreed to sit down with CBS 6 one-on-one. Both profiles will air again on CBS 6 weekend news ahead of the election.
WRGB
2022 Race for NY Governor: Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin
Albany — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin made his announcement that he'd be running for New York State Governor in April of 2021. At the time, his opponent was Andrew Cuomo. Eighteen months later, his opponent is now Kathy Hochul, with polls showing the gap between the two getting closer as Election Day approaches.
WRGB
Campaign donations add up, but do they bring voters to the polls?
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — With only a few days left before the general election- New York's gubernatorial candidates have ramped up campaigning efforts. While supporters have ramped up donation efforts- candidates hope that money will translate to more voters casting ballots. In the final stretch leading up to...
