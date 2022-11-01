ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRGB

Halloween weekend enforcement tickets more than 11,000, 189 for impaired driving

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — This year's Halloween weekend saw as many as 189 people arrested for impaired driving across the state and more than 11,000 tickets were given overall. The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee worked to keep New Yorkers safe with an enforcement campaign that targeted speeding and...
WRGB

Has time run out for Daylight Saving time?

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — This weekend brings the end of Daylight Saving Time. We'll be turning the clocks back one hour at 2AM Sunday as we return to Standard Time. However, this bi-annual ritual of changing the clocks may soon be coming to an end. Earlier this year...
WRGB

SAT to go all-digital in 2024 as test participation tanks

We continue our look at college admissions tests, as the most popular of those tests, the SAT, will soon be all-digital. The announcement comes as the number of colleges and universities that have gone test optional has grown to more than 1,800. 171 of them are here in New York State, according to data from the National Center for Fair & Open Testing.
WRGB

FASNY meets to discuss priorities ahead of legislative session

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Firefighters’ Association for the State of New York held their annual legislative conference where members met to discuss priorities for next year's legislative session. More than 150 members are meeting this weekend to decide what legislation they want to propose at the Capitol.
NEW YORK STATE
WRGB

2022 Race for NY Governor: Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul

The New York Governor's race will have nationwide impacts when ballots are cast November 8th. CBS 6 is profiling both candidates in the Gubernatorial race. We reached out to both candidates for interviews ahead of Tuesday's General Election. The campaign for Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-New York) did not respond to our request for an interview. As a service to our viewers we are giving background about Hochul's time in office, and her stance on the big issues. Friday, you will hear straight from Republican candidate Lee Zeldin, who agreed to sit down with CBS 6 one-on-one. Both profiles will air again on CBS 6 weekend news ahead of the election.
NEW YORK STATE
WRGB

2022 Race for NY Governor: Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin

Albany — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin made his announcement that he'd be running for New York State Governor in April of 2021. At the time, his opponent was Andrew Cuomo. Eighteen months later, his opponent is now Kathy Hochul, with polls showing the gap between the two getting closer as Election Day approaches.
FLORIDA STATE
WRGB

Campaign donations add up, but do they bring voters to the polls?

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — With only a few days left before the general election- New York's gubernatorial candidates have ramped up campaigning efforts. While supporters have ramped up donation efforts- candidates hope that money will translate to more voters casting ballots. In the final stretch leading up to...
WASHINGTON STATE

