Read full article on original website
Related
SpaceNews.com
NRO to sign deals with commercial providers of hyperspectral imaging
RESTON, Va. — The National Reconnaissance Office plans to continue to sign agreements with commercial satellite imaging operators. The next round of contracts will be for hyperspectral satellite data, Jeremy Banik, deputy director of the NRO Commercial Systems Program Office, said Nov. 3. “I’m excited to say we’re finishing...
SpaceNews.com
Arkisys offers to send U.S. hosted payloads to on-orbit Port
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Arkisys is inviting U.S. companies with Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer funding to test payloads or subsystems in low Earth orbit on the Port, the orbital outpost the Southern California startup is developing. Through a program called Embark, Arkisys is offering...
SpaceNews.com
German team wins $5 million ANA Avatar XPrize in space-themed competition
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Germany’s Team NimbRo took home the $5 million grand prize in the ANA Avatar XPrize finals Nov. 5, after completing a test course that showed how remote-control robots could contribute to space exploration. French startup Pollen Robotics captured the $2 million second-place prize. Team...
SpaceNews.com
Space Force lays out timeline for 2023 rapid-response launch experiment
WASHINGTON — A contract the U.S. Space Force awarded last month to Firefly Aerospace and Millennium Space was just the first step toward a goal of launching a space mission on 24 hours’ notice. A lot of moving parts have to come together to pull this off, said...
SpaceNews.com
Virgin Galactic delays introduction of second suborbital spaceship
WASHINGTON — Virgin Galactic’s second suborbital spaceplane won’t enter service in 2023 as previously planned because of demands on company personnel to both return the first spaceplane to flight and begin work on a next generation of vehicles. In a Nov. 3 earnings call, Michael Colglazier, chief...
SpaceNews.com
Psyche review finds institutional problems at JPL
WASHINGTON — An independent review of problems that delayed the launch of NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission uncovered institutional issues at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory that led the agency to delay the launch of another mission being developed there. NASA released Nov. 4 the report by an independent review...
SpaceNews.com
Rocket Lab launches Swedish satellite, fails to catch booster
WASHINGTON — Rocket Lab successfully launched a Swedish atmospheric science satellite on an Electron rocket Nov. 4, but a telemetry problem kept the company from attempting a mid-air recovery of the rocket’s booster. The Electron rocket lifted off on the “Catch Me If You Can” mission at 1:27...
Comments / 0