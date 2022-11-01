ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022 WI: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Milwaukee, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Milwaukee as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ DOT: Drive safely Kia Boys

MADISON — The Kia Boys and their fellow car-stealing pals have run roughshod. over the streets of Milwaukee, leaving a trail of blood and destruction in their path. So Gov. Tony Evers’ Department of Transportation has teamed up with Milwaukee. Bucks star forward Bobby Portis to remind everyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 4-6

The Milwaukee Ballet is performing a classic and beloved ballet this weekend, Swan Lake. Featuring Milwaukee’s Ballet Orchestra, the prestigious show plays multiple times this weekend. Tickets are available for purchase here. 2. Bloomin’ 2022 at MOWA. ALL WEEKEND | MUSEUM OF WISCONSIN ART. See over twenty different...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Blitz 2022: Teams battle in pouring rain in Level 3

MILWAUKEE - Through the pouring rain, howling winds and even fog, teams can now see it. A state championship is the light at the end of this tunnel of the 2022 football season as teams cap off Level 3 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The winners tonight are one...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

On the Chopping Block: How Quality-of-Life Issues Dominate Mayor’s 2023 Budget Proposal

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The mayor’s 2023 budget proposal comes with yet another warning: Milwaukee’s fiscal crisis is approaching critical mass. Library services along with almost every...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Drama 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Drama the puppy!. She is a five-month-old white and tan dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Northridge Mall property put up for sale

MILWAUKEE- The owners of Northridge Mall, still battling a demolition order, have put the facility up for sale. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Black Spruce Enterprises put the property on sale through brokers at Horvath & Tremblay. Black Spruce, based out of China, has owned the mall property since...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
NEW BERLIN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 48,283 customers are experiencing power outages as of 5:52 p.m. Those without power can check the outage status or report an outage at https://www.we-energies.com/OutageManagement/Status/CurrentOutage. For more information on how...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Milwaukee elections worker fired over false ballot requests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city’s mayor said Thursday. Kimberly Zapata, deputy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee shootings Friday morning; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Friday, Nov. 4. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:06 a.m. near 26th and Lloyd. Police say a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

