Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022 WI: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Milwaukee, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Milwaukee as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Here's the best neighborhoods in Milwaukee for 'young professionals' to live in
The best neighborhood in Milwaukee for "young professionals" is (drum roll)... Juneau Town? That's according to rating website Niche.
Milwaukee neighbor becomes Halloween legend for giving out potatoes
A Milwaukee home became the stuff of Halloween legend after giving trick-or-treaters the option to choose between a candy bar or a raw potato.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ DOT: Drive safely Kia Boys
MADISON — The Kia Boys and their fellow car-stealing pals have run roughshod. over the streets of Milwaukee, leaving a trail of blood and destruction in their path. So Gov. Tony Evers’ Department of Transportation has teamed up with Milwaukee. Bucks star forward Bobby Portis to remind everyone...
CBS 58
'An answer to our prayers': Milwaukee nonprofit Upstart Kitchen receives $50K grant
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thanks to a new grant partnership between organizations in Wisconsin and New Jersey, a Milwaukee nonprofit will be able to continue helping local entrepreneurs interested in food businesses explore their dreams. On Thursday, members with Upstart Kitchen gathered with representatives of Cross River, a NJ-based financial...
Soon's Sushi Cafe in Kenosha could be closing in 2023
When you think of good sushi, Kenosha often doesn’t come to mind. But Soon's Sushi Cafe has become an absolute hit in its 19 years of business. However, they might not be around for much longer.
Northridge Mall up for sale, despite Milwaukee's demolition order
The city has been trying its best to get the building demolished, arguing it has become a hotbed of crime, while the mall's owners have been focused on delaying an order from a judge to demolish.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 4-6
The Milwaukee Ballet is performing a classic and beloved ballet this weekend, Swan Lake. Featuring Milwaukee’s Ballet Orchestra, the prestigious show plays multiple times this weekend. Tickets are available for purchase here. 2. Bloomin’ 2022 at MOWA. ALL WEEKEND | MUSEUM OF WISCONSIN ART. See over twenty different...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: Teams battle in pouring rain in Level 3
MILWAUKEE - Through the pouring rain, howling winds and even fog, teams can now see it. A state championship is the light at the end of this tunnel of the 2022 football season as teams cap off Level 3 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The winners tonight are one...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
On the Chopping Block: How Quality-of-Life Issues Dominate Mayor’s 2023 Budget Proposal
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The mayor’s 2023 budget proposal comes with yet another warning: Milwaukee’s fiscal crisis is approaching critical mass. Library services along with almost every...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Drama 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Drama the puppy!. She is a five-month-old white and tan dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us...
wtmj.com
Northridge Mall property put up for sale
MILWAUKEE- The owners of Northridge Mall, still battling a demolition order, have put the facility up for sale. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Black Spruce Enterprises put the property on sale through brokers at Horvath & Tremblay. Black Spruce, based out of China, has owned the mall property since...
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Free day at Milwaukee County Zoo, Swan Lake
From a free day at the Milwaukee County Zoo to a Swan Lake performance at the Milwaukee Ballet, you're bound to find something you enjoy happening in the city this weekend.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
CBS 58
Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 48,283 customers are experiencing power outages as of 5:52 p.m. Those without power can check the outage status or report an outage at https://www.we-energies.com/OutageManagement/Status/CurrentOutage. For more information on how...
When is the right time to start listening to Christmas music?
Now that it's the beginning of November, a large debate is happening among people across the country. No, we aren't talking about the elections. This is about Christmas.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee elections worker fired over false ballot requests
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city’s mayor said Thursday. Kimberly Zapata, deputy...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee shootings Friday morning; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Friday, Nov. 4. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:06 a.m. near 26th and Lloyd. Police say a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
WSAW
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been...
Comments / 0