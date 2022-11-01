ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ohio State football player Justin Fields breaks NFL record

The Ohio State football team struggled on offense against Northwestern. It was their worst offensive production of the season, mainly because of bad weather conditions. Not all Buckeyes had issues with offense in the Chicago area this weekend though. Former Buckeye Justin Fields had his best game as a pro...
COLUMBUS, OH
What would a dream Chicago Cubs starting lineup look like next season?

Let’s take a look at what a dream Chicago Cubs starting lineup for the 2023 season could look like. This offseason could be a big one for the Chicago Cubs in a good way. The team hasn’t gone into full rebuild mode. Last winter, they did continue to make additions and should make an even stronger push this winter to better the ball club.
CHICAGO, IL
