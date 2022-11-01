ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal G Madru
5d ago

I was a CNA for many years. Elderly abuse happens way more than people realize. Watch your family members people..... get cameras. They are as vulnerable as children.

WREG

Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cleotha Abston Henderson in court on 2021 rape charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher was scheduled to be in court Friday. The latest on the abduction and murder of Memphis teacher and jogger Eliza Fletcher Cleotha Abston-Henderson is being held without bond pending indictment.  Last month, he waived his preliminary hearings He is charged with first-degree murder, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Seven suspects charged in Southaven with shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way Friday night and found seven suspects on the scene. Police said they were able to detain all seven people. In addition, Southaven Police said that the suspects were found to be in possession of firearms and narcotics […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Suspect charged, accused of hitting Memphis Police officer with vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody, accused of hitting a Memphis Police officer with his vehicle. According to MPD, it all started just before midnight Thursday in the 2500 block of Old Warford Rd. Investigators said an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle sitting there for 15 minutes with the taillights on, and found a 2017 Jeep Renegade parked at a dead end.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Groups demand special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two advocacy groups are calling for a special investigation into Eliza Fletcher’s murder after what they describe as a failure by law enforcement and state prison officials. The latest on the abduction and murder of Memphis teacher and jogger Eliza Fletcher Nearly two months after Fletcher was found dead, two advocacy […]
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

Woman arrested on felony charge for alleged stabbing

Jonesboro, Ark. – A Jonesboro woman finds herself charged with first degree battery after an altercation this week. It happened between 6:05 PM and 6:20 PM Wednesday at a unit at 94 N. Rogers in Jonesboro. The incident report says the alleged victim was waiting for the suspect to get out of her car and when she did, they began fighting.
JONESBORO, AR
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Toddler shot to death at Memphis apartments

Breedlove shooting scene A toddler was shot to death at an apartment complex on Breedlove Street in Memphis on Friday, November 4, 2022, according to Memphis Police. Police said a woman was also shot and critically injured. The woman police believe is responsible for the shooting took off in a gray Infiniti, police said. (WHBQ)
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Armed man threatens women over trash: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- A man is facing charges after he reportedly threatened two women with a gun because he found trash near his door. Kesean Montague, 27, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Memphis Police officers responded to an apartment building on Autumn Hollow Drive within the Trinity […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Police: Multiple credit cards stolen from St. Bernards employee

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police said a St. Bernards employee was the victim of fraud after she had several credit cards stolen from her. According to the initial incident report, at 12:44 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, an officer was dispatched to the St. Bernards Medical Center on East Washington Avenue about the theft.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Man fires shots into Wendy’s after fight with employees: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who previously threatened to blow up a local middle school is now being accused of firing shots into a fast food restaurant, police say. Patrick Butler is being bars facing several attempted murder charges. The incident took place back in May at the Wendy’s located on Highland Street just blocks […]
MEMPHIS, TN
