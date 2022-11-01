Read full article on original website
Crystal G Madru
5d ago
I was a CNA for many years. Elderly abuse happens way more than people realize. Watch your family members people..... get cameras. They are as vulnerable as children.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
Man arrested in Northeast Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting in Northeast Memphis that left a man dead. Police said it happened on Saturday around 8:30 p.m., at 2212 Woodfield Park Drive. MPD said a man was found and pronounced dead. Police said they detained a man...
Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
Cleotha Abston Henderson in court on 2021 rape charge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher was scheduled to be in court Friday. The latest on the abduction and murder of Memphis teacher and jogger Eliza Fletcher Cleotha Abston-Henderson is being held without bond pending indictment. Last month, he waived his preliminary hearings He is charged with first-degree murder, […]
Seven suspects charged in Southaven with shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way Friday night and found seven suspects on the scene. Police said they were able to detain all seven people. In addition, Southaven Police said that the suspects were found to be in possession of firearms and narcotics […]
West Memphis announces ‘Save Our Sisters’ operation amid gun, domestic violence crimes
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — They were mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives. The City of West Memphis is reeling after three women were murdered just weeks apart. Police said two of the three shootings were linked to domestic violence. West Memphis Police Chief Robbin Campbell announced a new operation on...
Man at center of Eliza Fletcher murder set to appear in court in December for unrelated rape case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Eliza Fletcher was set to appear in court Friday morning at 201 Poplar for charges in a separate rape case. Cleotha Abston did not appear in person in what would have been his second appearance in criminal court for the separate case.
Suspect charged, accused of hitting Memphis Police officer with vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody, accused of hitting a Memphis Police officer with his vehicle. According to MPD, it all started just before midnight Thursday in the 2500 block of Old Warford Rd. Investigators said an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle sitting there for 15 minutes with the taillights on, and found a 2017 Jeep Renegade parked at a dead end.
Groups demand special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two advocacy groups are calling for a special investigation into Eliza Fletcher’s murder after what they describe as a failure by law enforcement and state prison officials. The latest on the abduction and murder of Memphis teacher and jogger Eliza Fletcher Nearly two months after Fletcher was found dead, two advocacy […]
Man punches 10-year-old boy in face several times over a toy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for punching a 10-year-old in the face several times. On Nov. 4 at approximately 12:20 AM, Memphis Police responded to an assault call on Starwood Drive, off Oakbend Road. When officers arrived, they were told that a man, Nicholas Gee, was in...
neareport.com
Woman arrested on felony charge for alleged stabbing
Jonesboro, Ark. – A Jonesboro woman finds herself charged with first degree battery after an altercation this week. It happened between 6:05 PM and 6:20 PM Wednesday at a unit at 94 N. Rogers in Jonesboro. The incident report says the alleged victim was waiting for the suspect to get out of her car and when she did, they began fighting.
actionnews5.com
Young Dolph murder suspect requests transfer from 201 Poplar over security concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two men charged in the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph were back in court Friday. Nearly one year ago Young Dolph was gunned down at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies store in southeast Memphis. Investigators identified 25-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith as suspects...
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Toddler shot to death at Memphis apartments
Breedlove shooting scene A toddler was shot to death at an apartment complex on Breedlove Street in Memphis on Friday, November 4, 2022, according to Memphis Police. Police said a woman was also shot and critically injured. The woman police believe is responsible for the shooting took off in a gray Infiniti, police said. (WHBQ)
Expungement clinic gives chance to clear non-violent charges from record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of people got a new reason to hope as an expungement clinic offered a chance for them to have their criminal histories cleared. Held at the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church near Orange Mound, the clinic, held by Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn said the clinic was the 18th she has held since being elected in 2018.
Armed man threatens women over trash: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- A man is facing charges after he reportedly threatened two women with a gun because he found trash near his door. Kesean Montague, 27, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Memphis Police officers responded to an apartment building on Autumn Hollow Drive within the Trinity […]
Kait 8
Police: Multiple credit cards stolen from St. Bernards employee
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police said a St. Bernards employee was the victim of fraud after she had several credit cards stolen from her. According to the initial incident report, at 12:44 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, an officer was dispatched to the St. Bernards Medical Center on East Washington Avenue about the theft.
Suspect accused in Young Dolph murder asks for move to penal farm due to safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men accused in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared back in court Friday morning. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have both been indicted in the rapper’s killing. Young Dolph was shot and killed Nov. 17, 2021, inside Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard....
Woman wanted in robbery, assault at Memphis phone store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is wanted after she assaulted and pepper-sprayed a cashier who rejected her counterfeit money during a store robbery Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the woman tried to use the fake cash a Cricket phone store on Winchester...
Man fires shots into Wendy’s after fight with employees: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who previously threatened to blow up a local middle school is now being accused of firing shots into a fast food restaurant, police say. Patrick Butler is being bars facing several attempted murder charges. The incident took place back in May at the Wendy’s located on Highland Street just blocks […]
Child rushed to hospital after carjackers crash, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was critically injured after a group of carjackers crashed into another car following a police chase, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). It started when a car was stolen at gunpoint Friday morning, MPD said. Officers were trying to pull that carjacked vehicle...
East Memphis bakery benefits human trafficking victims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Sweet Lala’s Bakery in East Memphis, the secret ingredient is philanthropy. Owner Lauren Young said that she has been baking and sharing cookies for as long as she can remember. After having her car stolen while pregnant, she decided she wanted to make a positive change around the city.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 4