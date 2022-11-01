ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

How early voting is shaping up in Travis County

By Sally Hernandez
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bREYq_0iuSwG7H00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Don’t expect to wait in a long line if you vote early in Travis County .

“We’ve had very minimal long lines, thank goodness. But now that we’re nearing the end of early voting and Election Day is coming up, we’re going to see those long lines,” said Travis County Clerk Rebecca Guerrero.

Travis County voters: Some things to know before early voting

Travis County has 38 voting locations open for early voting and will have 167 locations on Election Day.

Guerrero said she is not aware of any problems at the polls or complaints of voting machines switching votes, as some suggested on social media.

“We have not received any complaints from a voter stating that has actually happened. Now we are aware that it has been through social media, but we have not experienced that,” Guerrero said.

A week into early voting, which counties in Texas are seeing the highest turnout?

Guerrero encouraged voters to double-check their ballot, and if they do notice a discrepancy, “they need to immediately talk to the judge on duty.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
WFAA

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol

Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy