ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Band of the Week: The Cadets of Connally High

Waco (FOX 44) — The Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week is The Cadets of Connallly High School. The band is lead by Lee Smith, Grant Saltar, Clint Ladd, and Michelle Castelli. On Thursday night, the band honored their graduating seniors during the game against Robinson. With football season...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Gov. Greg Abbott preparing for severe weather

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response). This was done to coordinate the state’s response to severe storms expected to impact...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria under a rule approved Friday by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic...
FLORIDA STATE
fox44news.com

Protest over drag show at Fajita Kings in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Golden Girls trivia and drag show brought a lot of attention to the city of Temple. Fajita Kings in Temple received a lot of backlash from the community for hosting this event, and it shared on its Facebook page saying the event will continue to go on and that this is just another business day for them.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

West Virginia’s opioid crisis transcends partisan politics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dr. Frank Annie sees desperation in his hospital, where 30- and 40-year-olds come in with organ failure after injecting opioids with dirty needles. Joe Solomon finds it in the faces of those who line up in the church gyms and parking lots where he passes out overdose reversal drugs. Sheena Griffith encounters it on the streets she navigates with a car packed with HIV test kits and disinfectant for sanitizing syringes.
CHARLESTON, WV
fox44news.com

Lake Belton clinches first ever postseason spot with a win over Ellison

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Lake Belton Broncos are headed to the postseason with a 24-13 win over Ellison. Lake Belton will open up the first playoff run in school history with a matchup against Burleson Centennial on Friday, September 11th at 7:00 pm in Burleson. Meanwhile, the Eagles season comes to an end with a 5-5 record.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

California tenants rise up, demand rent caps from city halls

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Kim Carlson’s apartment has flooded with human feces multiple times, the plumbing never fixed in the low-income housing complex she calls home in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Antioch. Her property manager is verbally abusive and calls her 9-year-old grandson, who has...
ANTIOCH, CA
fox44news.com

Temple cruises past Copperas Cove

TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — With their playoff matchup set, the Wildcats took care of business against the Bulldawgs with a 69-7 victory on senior night. Temple takes on Waxahachie at home in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, November 11th at 7:30 p.m. Copperas Cove ends...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

La Vega falls to Stephenville

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates put up a fight but couldn’t take down Stephenville as the Yellow Jackets pull out the win 42-28. La Vega ends their regular season with a 5-4 record and looks toward the postseason.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple fuel spill leads to I-35 closures

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – All southbound Interstate 35 lanes, near Exit #303, were closed early Friday morning due to a fuel spill. Temple Police officers responded to the accident around 1 a.m., which involved two 18-wheelers. The lanes were shut down while officers were diverting traffic off of the highway.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Tornado Watch issued for most of Central Texas

Waco (FOX 44) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of Central Texas until 8 p.m. Friday. The county included are Bell, Bosque, Coryell, falls, Freestone, Leon, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, Robertson, and many more. This means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Incident with gun at Killeen store brings arrest

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A strange incident involving a handgun at a Killeen convenience store has led to the arrest of of a 31-year-old Temple man on multiple charges. On Tuesday night about 10:37 p.m., Killeen Police officers were called to the Speed Pac convenience store at 418 North 10th Street on a report of a man with a gun in the store.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Search underway for missing endangered woman

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing woman who is believed to be endangered. 50-year-old Chonda Eileen Wambolt was last seen leaving her home in the Little River-Academy area on October 27. Wambolt is 5’5″, weighs approximately 110 pounds, has shoulder-length brown hair and has green eyes.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Juvenile suspect involved in Temple shooting in custody

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department confirmed on Friday morning that a juvenile male suspect involved in the shooting near Jones Park is in custody. The department said Thursday night that it is investigating the shooting – which occurred near in the area of S....
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Player You Can Count On: Rosebud-Lott’s D.J. Hicks

TRAVIS, TX (FOX 44) — The Friday Night Football Fever Player You Can Count on for Week 11 is Rosebud-Lott quarterback D.J. Hicks. Hicks accounted for over 250 total yards, to go along with three total touchdowns, in the Indians win over Moody.
ROSEBUD, TX
fox44news.com

Riesel races past Bosqueville to earn spot in the playoffs

RIESEL, TX (FOX 44) — The Riesel Indians are back in the postseason for a second straight season as they beat Bosqueville 70-28. Next up for the Indians is the bi-district playoff round, meanwhile the Bulldogs will end their season with a 3-7 record.
RIESEL, TX
fox44news.com

Bellmead Burgers & Brews Festival returns Nov. 5

BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival is back in 2022!. The event will take place Saturday at Lion’s Park, located at 3900 Parrish Street. Attendees can look forward to live music, food trucks, vendors, carnival rides and more. The event is also free to attend!
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Bizarre diesel fuel theft by fooling pumps in Killeen

Killeen (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested following the theft of almost $1,000 worth of diesel fuel obtained by tricking a fuel pump at a Killeen convenience store. It was on Tuesday about 11:30 a.m. when Killeen Police were called to the 7-11 convenience store at 1001 Willow Springs Road for a theft in progress.
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy