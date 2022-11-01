When asked how he got to where he is today, Rudy Gonzales is quick to credit his late father, Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales. Born in 1928, Corky was a champion boxer, poet, politician and, to many, the father of the Chicano movement. Although he died in 2005, his revolutionary spirit still echoes as a resounding voice for Latinos.

