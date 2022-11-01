Key Cannabis Exec Changes You Need To Know About: Lowell Farms & Other Marijuana Operators Strengthen Leadership Teams

Read full article on original website
Related
How Long Does It Take To Grow Marijuana? All About The Stages Of Growth For Cannabis Plants
This article was originally published on AskGrowers and appears here with permission. You can find hundreds of online tips and recommendations for growing hemp indoors. But which one works for sure? How to know beforehand how much time it will take you to harvest your first crop?. The excellent yield...
EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Right-Hand Man Tarik Brooks Tells All, Why Combs Enterprises Is Getting Into Cannabis
This week, an entity owned and controlled by Sean “Diddy” Combs known as Combs Enterprises announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire certain cannabis assets in New York, Illinois and Massachusetts from Cresco Labs CRLBF CL and Columbia Care CCHWF CCHW CCHW, which are expected to close on a business combination transaction soon.
How Many States Will Legalize Cannabis On Election Night 2022?
Markets may be down, but cannabis optimism remains high heading into election season. With five states determining adult use legislation this November, another Green Wave could soon sweep the United States. The potential green wave brings ample business opportunities, legal cannabis sales and the end to cannabis criminalization in legalized jurisdictions.
Tesla China Sales Stutter, Oil-Rich Saudi Arabia Looks EV Way, Canoo's Quest For Vertical Integration, Fisker Stays On Course And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks mostly declined in the week ending Nov. 4, as another big rate hike delivered by the Federal Reserve weighed on risk appetite. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA remained under pressure amid investor worry over Elon Musk’s divided attention following his Twitter buy. Now, here are the...
Consumers' Cannabis Purchasing Patterns Are Determined By Price, Ease of Access, Says Study
This study was originally published by NORML and appears here with permission. Consumers’ decisions regarding whether to purchase cannabis products from the legal market or the unregulated market are influenced primarily by price and convenience, according to data published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. Canadian...
Benzinga
Helium Mobile & Solana Mobile Announce Partnership to Bring Cryptocarrier Service to Saga Phones in U.S.
Lisbon, Portugal (November 5, 2022) – Today, Helium Mobile™ and Solana Mobile announced a partnership to bring the world's first cryptocarrier to Saga phones in the U.S. Through this partnership, Saga phones sold in the U.S. will get a 30 day free subscription to Helium Mobile allowing them to seamlessly connect to the Helium 5G network and partner 5G networks nationwide.
Benzinga
Compass Minerals Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Compass Minerals To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Compass...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Enviva Inc., of Class Actions Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – EVA
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Enviva Inc. EVA, and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, and docketed under 22-cv-02844, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Enviva securities between February 21, 2019 and October 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
A Psychedelic For Your Ears? Introducing DiPT, A Cousin Of DMT, And How It Works
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. Most psychedelics produce visual hallucinations, but DiPT is unusual in that it primarily produces audio hallucinations. Auditory hallucinations (augmentation of sound) are part and parcel with many psychedelic experiences. But DiPT (Diisopropyltryptamine) is the only psychedelic drug...
Is Investing In Real Estate A Terrible Idea Right Now?
Is investing in real estate a terrible idea right now? It’s a fair question. If you’ve been following economic news — or even shopping for groceries lately — it’s obvious the economy is in a difficult moment. Supply chain problems, inflation and a topsy-turvy stock market all have investors pretty spooked. If that wasn’t enough, the Federal Reserve has been increasing interest rates all year, a trend that looks set to continue.
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. - AXDX
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ("Accelerate" or the "Company") AXDX. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Accelerate and certain of...
Legal Mushroom Products From Amanita Muscaria Shipped To 37 US States
Canadian-based producer of mushroom-derived health supplements Psyched Wellness Ltd. PSYCF has successfully completed the production and delivery of customers’ pre-orders of its Amanita muscaria extraction product, Calm, now shipped across the U.S. to as many as 37 states. Psyched aims to create premium mushroom-derived products to potentially lead North...
Self-Storage Is Big Business: How About Storing Your Money In These 2 Related REITs With Soaring Yields?
Global Self Storage currently has 13 self-storage properties with 968,563 square feet of total leasable space. National Storage currently operates 1,100 self storage properties with approximately 71.5 million rentable square feet. Over a 10-year period, self-storage real estate investment trusts have exploded, earning annualized returns north of 19.1%, as reported...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0