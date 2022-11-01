Santa Clara County officials have confirmed a new county executive after quietly appointing him to the position two weeks ago behind closed doors and without a public process. The county publicly announced last Thursday that longtime CEO Jeff Smith--often a controversial figure in local government--is retiring on July 1. But county leaders failed to mention supervisors had apparently unanimously voted to appoint James Williams, the county's attorney, to replace Smith during a closed session meeting on Oct. 17.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO