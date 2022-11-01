ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara County Hires New Ceo Amid Community Backlash

Santa Clara County officials have confirmed a new county executive after quietly appointing him to the position two weeks ago behind closed doors and without a public process. The county publicly announced last Thursday that longtime CEO Jeff Smith--often a controversial figure in local government--is retiring on July 1. But county leaders failed to mention supervisors had apparently unanimously voted to appoint James Williams, the county's attorney, to replace Smith during a closed session meeting on Oct. 17.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California sheriff found guilty of corruption

A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Power Outage Affecting Neighborhood Near Gellert Boulevard

DALY CITY (BCN) PG&E crews are working to restore a power outage affecting as many as 500 customers in a neighborhood near Gellert Boulevard late Saturday evening. The outage is affecting residents who live on Radburn Drive, Rountree Way and King Drive. There is no estimated time as to when...
DALY CITY, CA
SFGate

Roadway Cleared Following Collision That Killed Two

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) El Camino Real in Redwood City reopened Saturday morning following a fatal collision Friday night. The Redwood City Police Department reported Friday night two people were killed in the collision, which occurred in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue. Police said the collision occurred...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Interstate Highway 880

HAYWARD (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday morning on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward. The incident occurred at the W A Street off-ramp and was first reported at 3:57 a.m. The CHP is reporting the incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. No...
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

2 Women Robbed By Armed Suspect Wednesday Evening

MENLO PARK (BCN) Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who...
MENLO PARK, CA
SFGate

Days After Abrupt Retirement, Former Sheriff Laurie Smith Found Guilty In Corruption Trial

Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith has been found guilty on all six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct less than one week after retiring. Smith was on trial over accusations from a 2021 civil grand jury report that the sheriff's office traded concealed carry weapon licenses to campaign donors and that Smith accepted San Jose Sharks tickets without reporting them as gifts.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

3 Suspects Arrested In Tuesday's Shooting

SALINAS (BCN) Police in Salinas report they have arrested three men suspected to be involved in the shooting Tuesday that put one man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Police were dispatched at 3:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Main Street, where they found a 41-year-old man with...
SALINAS, CA

