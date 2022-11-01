Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara County Hires New Ceo Amid Community Backlash
Santa Clara County officials have confirmed a new county executive after quietly appointing him to the position two weeks ago behind closed doors and without a public process. The county publicly announced last Thursday that longtime CEO Jeff Smith--often a controversial figure in local government--is retiring on July 1. But county leaders failed to mention supervisors had apparently unanimously voted to appoint James Williams, the county's attorney, to replace Smith during a closed session meeting on Oct. 17.
Community College District To Offer Free Classes For Spring Semester
Residents of San Mateo County do not have to pay enrollment fees for the upcoming spring semester at any college within the San Mateo County Community College District, the district announced this week. California Senate Bill 893, passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this year,...
Catalytic converters stolen from San Francisco Bay Area paratransit buses
Four paratransit buses are the latest vehicles to have their catalytic converters stolen in the Bay Area.
Lawyer in Troy McAlister case 'extremely disturbed' by Brooke Jenkins
"When prosecutors use information for personal or political reasons, it destroys all trust that the prosecutor can carry out their public duties in an unbiased and ethical manner."
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
Power Outage Affecting Neighborhood Near Gellert Boulevard
DALY CITY (BCN) PG&E crews are working to restore a power outage affecting as many as 500 customers in a neighborhood near Gellert Boulevard late Saturday evening. The outage is affecting residents who live on Radburn Drive, Rountree Way and King Drive. There is no estimated time as to when...
‘It’s a huge problem’: San Francisco delis and butchers brace for Thanksgiving turkey shortage
"There's really no replacement for turkey," said one deli owner. "It's a huge problem."
Roadway Cleared Following Collision That Killed Two
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) El Camino Real in Redwood City reopened Saturday morning following a fatal collision Friday night. The Redwood City Police Department reported Friday night two people were killed in the collision, which occurred in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue. Police said the collision occurred...
Remains found in Amador County belong to missing Bay Area woman Alexis Gabe, officials say
The 24-year-old Oakley resident had been reported missing in January.
Fog Advisory Issued For Highway 1, San Mateo County Coast
The California Highway Patrol has issued a fog advisory for a section of state Highway 1 between Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay and Ano Nuevo State Park. A CHP spokesperson said the visibility in the region is no more than 50 feet due to the thick fog. Motorists are...
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
Festive photos from San Francisco's Dia de los Muertos celebration in the Mission
The event returned for the first time since 2019.
Flames, chaos following I-80 tow truck chase past Oakland
"As you well know, rubber gets hot."
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Interstate Highway 880
HAYWARD (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday morning on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward. The incident occurred at the W A Street off-ramp and was first reported at 3:57 a.m. The CHP is reporting the incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. No...
2 Women Robbed By Armed Suspect Wednesday Evening
MENLO PARK (BCN) Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who...
Buena Vista Cafe: The one touristy Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant locals love
The mark of a great San Francisco tourist destination, after all, is that the locals go there, too.
The $48,500 elephant in the room at a San Francisco AI art exhibit
"So basically, the AI is telling me what art to make," one of the artists said.
Days After Abrupt Retirement, Former Sheriff Laurie Smith Found Guilty In Corruption Trial
Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith has been found guilty on all six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct less than one week after retiring. Smith was on trial over accusations from a 2021 civil grand jury report that the sheriff's office traded concealed carry weapon licenses to campaign donors and that Smith accepted San Jose Sharks tickets without reporting them as gifts.
Oakland Walgreens store on Telegraph Avenue is closing next week
The Walgreens will close on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
3 Suspects Arrested In Tuesday's Shooting
SALINAS (BCN) Police in Salinas report they have arrested three men suspected to be involved in the shooting Tuesday that put one man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Police were dispatched at 3:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Main Street, where they found a 41-year-old man with...
