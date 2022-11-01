Derrick Henry has played four career games against the Kansas City Chiefs and has fared well. Will he run the show again on Sunday Night Football?. The title is only slightly hyperbolic. Derrick Henry currently leads the league in rushing attempts (166) and is ranked third in both rushing yards (759) and rushing touchdowns (7). He has been the centerpiece of the Tennessee Titans’ offense in 2022, and there is no evidence to suggest that changing.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO