Commanders making Cowboys look silly with John Ridgeway claim
Much like the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys received widespread criticism for their offseason. At the time, the criticism was justified because almost none of their moves made sense, including trading Amari Cooper (which still looks like a poor decision) and letting Randy Gregory and La’el Collins leave. In...
Will Alvin Kamara video leak speed up suspension decision?
Video of the incident that resulted in Alvin Kamara receiving a battery charge has been leaked. Here’s what it means for a possible suspension. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has avoided a suspension thus far related to a battery charge that came from an incident on Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas in early 2022.
Watch: Aaron Rodgers lost his mind on Packers sideline after brutal redzone turnover (Video)
Aaron Rodgers lost his cool on the sideline in Week 9 after a brutal red zone turnover kept the Packers out of the endzone. We’ve reached the point where saying the Green Bay Packers season hasn’t gone according to plan is a tremendous understatement. Coming into the season,...
Derrick Henry’s history against KC Chiefs is impressive
Derrick Henry has played four career games against the Kansas City Chiefs and has fared well. Will he run the show again on Sunday Night Football?. The title is only slightly hyperbolic. Derrick Henry currently leads the league in rushing attempts (166) and is ranked third in both rushing yards (759) and rushing touchdowns (7). He has been the centerpiece of the Tennessee Titans’ offense in 2022, and there is no evidence to suggest that changing.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
Commanders players in awe of Terry McLaurin after Week 8 heroics
It took longer than fans would’ve hoped, but Terry McLaurin is suddenly winning games single-handedly for the Washington Commanders. That obviously isn’t to belittle other players’ contributions, but McLaurin has made some huge grabs in crunch time the last two weeks vs the Packers and Colts (both wins).
Fans sadly must agree with Patriots HC Bill Belichick’s Yankees take
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick might be transitioning into the Legends Wing of the sporting world soon and away from the active playing field, but as much as Yankees fans detest his team/his region, they must admit that the man’s résumé makes him a consummate winner.
