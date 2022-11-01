ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Commanders making Cowboys look silly with John Ridgeway claim

Much like the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys received widespread criticism for their offseason. At the time, the criticism was justified because almost none of their moves made sense, including trading Amari Cooper (which still looks like a poor decision) and letting Randy Gregory and La’el Collins leave. In...
Will Alvin Kamara video leak speed up suspension decision?

Video of the incident that resulted in Alvin Kamara receiving a battery charge has been leaked. Here’s what it means for a possible suspension. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has avoided a suspension thus far related to a battery charge that came from an incident on Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas in early 2022.
Derrick Henry’s history against KC Chiefs is impressive

Derrick Henry has played four career games against the Kansas City Chiefs and has fared well. Will he run the show again on Sunday Night Football?. The title is only slightly hyperbolic. Derrick Henry currently leads the league in rushing attempts (166) and is ranked third in both rushing yards (759) and rushing touchdowns (7). He has been the centerpiece of the Tennessee Titans’ offense in 2022, and there is no evidence to suggest that changing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
