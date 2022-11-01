Read full article on original website
More than 2.5 million Georgians voted early
Early voting in Georgia ended Friday and the turnout exceeded expectations, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. Voters shattered the 2.5 million mark for ballots cast prior to Election Day. As of Saturday morning, Georgia’s record breaking early turnout concluded with more than 2.2 million voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 231,063 showing up on Friday, Nov. 4.
These are the highest rated beers in Georgia
If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you. The...
Georgia’s gas tax gets suspended again as diesel shortage looms
Gov. Brian Kemp extended the temporary suspension of the state sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels Friday, citing a looming diesel fuel shortage. Kemp signed two executive orders, one extending the gas tax suspension through Dec. 11 and the other extending a supply chain state of emergency. The...
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams make final pitches to voters
Millions of Georgians have already cast ballots in a gubernatorial rematch four years in the making between Republican Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams. Both candidates hit the campaign trail running in the final stretch before Election Day to rally their base in hopes of avoiding a four-week runoff.
Here’s what happened at the final debate between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Abortion and guns took up much of the time Sunday night in the second and final debate of the fall campaign between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Abrams vowed to repeal the “heartbeat bill” if she is elected governor. The legislation, which the Republican-controlled General Assembly...
Supreme Court says Lindsey Graham must testify in Fulton County 2020 election case
The U.S. Supreme Court ordered U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham Tuesday to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The ruling vacated a temporary stay Associate Justice Clarence Thomas had granted Graham. Fulton District Attorney...
New real-time map gives updated water quality and swim advisories on Georgia’s beaches
Georgia’s beach water quality and swimming advisories are moving exclusively to a new, real-time map that will allow the public to find information on the go. The Georgia Healthy Beaches advisory map at GaHealthyBeaches.org is available on mobile and desktop platforms for beachgoers to pinpoint their location and find current advisories, as well as parking, first aid, and amenity information.
2 million are expected to vote during Georgia’s early voting period
Georgia’s elections chief is predicting 2 million Georgians will cast their ballots early during the 2022 midterm elections. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day twelve of early voting. As of Saturday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,389,200 voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 138,421 showing up on Friday, October 28.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back Saturday night
Now that Halloween is behind us and November has arrived, it is time to return to standard time. That means it is time to set your clocks back before you go to bed Saturday. The time change technically goes into effect at 2 a.m. Sunday. Georgia’s many fire departments would...
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams: Same candidates, different election
Republican Brian Kemp won the governorship four years ago by narrowly defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams. While this year’s gubernatorial race pits the two in a rematch, the dynamics are different. Kemp has a record to defend, while Abrams has the same record to attack. Kemp’s narrative on the campaign...
See who is voting early in Georgia’s 2022 election
Georgia voters are casting their ballots early in record numbers for a midterm election as in-person early voting continues. As of Friday, Oct. 28, more than 1.53 million people voted by mail or in person. So far, early voting in Georgia has been marked by a higher share of older...
Raphael Warnock is clobbering Herschel Walker in fundraising for senate campaign
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has raised more than $100 million toward his reelection bid, according to the final campaign finance report the Democrat will file before Election Day next week. The $101.7 million Warnock raised through Oct. 19 dwarfs the $37.7 million in the campaign war chest of Republican challenger...
Here’s what Barack Obama said in Atlanta on Friday
With just 10 days to go before the election, former President Barack Obama urged Georgia Democrats Friday to turn out for gubernatorial challenger Stacey Abrams, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and other Democrats down the ballot. Obama drew a stark contrast between Georgia’s Democratic and Republican candidates, arguing that Warnock and...
Westminster named best private high school in Georgia
Faith in America’s public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Former Democratic Georgia Governor Joe Frank Harris says he supports Brian Kemp
Former Georgia Gov. Joe Frank Harris, a Democrat, endorsed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday. “Governor Kemp is a proven leader,” Harris said in a prepared statement. “I am proud of the tough decisions he has made during these challenging times.”. Kemp, who is seeking a second term in...
Voter Turnout Soars: More than 1 million people have voted so far in Georgia
More than 1 million Georgians have cast their ballots early for the Nov. 8 election as of Tuesday afternoon, nearly a 70% increase over this point in the 2018 midterm election, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Raffensperger, a Republican who is running for re-election against Democratic state Rep....
How to watch tonight’s debate between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Georgia voters will get one more chance to see candidates for governor, Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, debate each other. The candidates will have one more debate tonight at 7 p.m. The debate will be the last one before the election on Nov. 8. Unlike previous debates, only Kemp and...
Are Georgia’s solar farms polluting the state’s rivers?
Runoff from a growing number of giant solar farms polluting rivers and streams in rural South Georgia is becoming a major concern, an official with the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) said Monday. Huge solar farms of up to 1,000 acres are being built on the region’s sandy soil, which...
Group asks Georgians to vote for mental health
Mental health advocates urged Georgians Tuesday to “vote for mental health” at a press conference at the state Capitol. “Mental health is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. It is a Georgia issue,” said Kim Jones, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Georgia. “Make sure your voice is heard and vote. … Every elected official … has influence on issues impacting people who are impacted by a mental health condition.”
The gun industry brought $1.8 billion to Georgia last year
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
