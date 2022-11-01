ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

More than 2.5 million Georgians voted early

Early voting in Georgia ended Friday and the turnout exceeded expectations, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. Voters shattered the 2.5 million mark for ballots cast prior to Election Day. As of Saturday morning, Georgia’s record breaking early turnout concluded with more than 2.2 million voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 231,063 showing up on Friday, Nov. 4.
These are the highest rated beers in Georgia

If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you. The...
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams make final pitches to voters

Millions of Georgians have already cast ballots in a gubernatorial rematch four years in the making between Republican Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams. Both candidates hit the campaign trail running in the final stretch before Election Day to rally their base in hopes of avoiding a four-week runoff.
New real-time map gives updated water quality and swim advisories on Georgia’s beaches

Georgia’s beach water quality and swimming advisories are moving exclusively to a new, real-time map that will allow the public to find information on the go. The Georgia Healthy Beaches advisory map at GaHealthyBeaches.org is available on mobile and desktop platforms for beachgoers to pinpoint their location and find current advisories, as well as parking, first aid, and amenity information.
2 million are expected to vote during Georgia’s early voting period

Georgia’s elections chief is predicting 2 million Georgians will cast their ballots early during the 2022 midterm elections. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day twelve of early voting. As of Saturday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,389,200 voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 138,421 showing up on Friday, October 28.
Here’s what Barack Obama said in Atlanta on Friday

With just 10 days to go before the election, former President Barack Obama urged Georgia Democrats Friday to turn out for gubernatorial challenger Stacey Abrams, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and other Democrats down the ballot. Obama drew a stark contrast between Georgia’s Democratic and Republican candidates, arguing that Warnock and...
Westminster named best private high school in Georgia

Faith in America’s public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Group asks Georgians to vote for mental health

Mental health advocates urged Georgians Tuesday to “vote for mental health” at a press conference at the state Capitol. “Mental health is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. It is a Georgia issue,” said Kim Jones, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Georgia. “Make sure your voice is heard and vote. … Every elected official … has influence on issues impacting people who are impacted by a mental health condition.”
The gun industry brought $1.8 billion to Georgia last year

Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
