Meet Apollo, a New 295-Foot Explorer Concept With a Huge, Full-Beam Observation Lounge

By Rachel Cormack
 5 days ago
Gresham Yacht Design

There’s no mistaking the centerpiece of Gresham Yacht Design’s latest concept.

The 295-foot explorer yacht, known as Apollo, features a giant viewing platform amidships that immediately catches your eye. Described as “the jewel of the superyacht,” it will provide seafarers with breathtaking vistas while cruising the world’s oceans, according to the UK studio.

Apollo was penned for a brokerage house looking to develop an alternative version of Gresham’s Thor Explore concept. The newcomer is characterized by a modern, masculine exterior and a sophisticated interior that spans no less than seven decks.

Smack-bang in the middle, the viewing platform includes a full-beam observation lounge with large windows that protrude outward to the sea. On the deck below, a pair of semi-enclosed balconies with glass balustrades jut out from the main salon to give guests another interesting vantage. The lifeboats are cleverly housed underneath the balconies.

The viewing platform.

Aft of the main salon, the enclosed winter garden sports floor-to-ceiling windows and a 20-foot pool flanked by lounges. Forward, meanwhile, the owner’s deck comprises a private lobby, an office and a primary suite with dual bathrooms and dressing rooms. You’ll also find a private owner’s terrace with its own Jacuzzi. A short stroll away, two VIP suites sit near the observation lounge. Speaking of accommodation, Apollo can sleep up to 16 guests and 40 crew in total.

Elsewhere, the bridge deck offers a firepit with lounge seating aft, a sea lounge with another viewing area forward and a walkaround promenade for a seamless connection between the two. On the main deck lies a dive center with a recompression chamber, while the lower deck houses a spa and a cinema for more relaxing evenings.

Another highlight is Apollo’s “expedition briefing pod.” Inspired by Thor Explorer’s futuristic tender garage, it acts as the mission control center for planning adventures. From here, you also have direct access to the tender hangar, the helipad and the helicopter hangar below.

What more do you need?

Gresham Yacht Design

