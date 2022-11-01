ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KTVZ

U.S. Beauty Pageant Can Reject Trans Contestants, Appeals Court Rules

OREGON (Advocate Channel) — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that requiring the Miss United States of America pageant to allow transgender women to compete would violate its First Amendment right to communicate “the ideal vision of American womanhood.”. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has extended the deadline for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued last month. The panel issued a statement late Friday saying it is in communication with Trump’s attorneys. Friday had been the committee’s deadline for Trump to produce an extensive number of documents and communications with lawmakers. The deadline now is by next week. Committee leaders also stressed they still want the former president’s in-person testimony.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

Spread of election lies in Florida’s Spanish-speaking communities is ‘fracturing democratic institutions,’ advocates warn

With voting already underway in this year’s midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida with its large...
FLORIDA STATE
KTVZ

What is Daylight Saving Time?

It’s almost time for clocks to “fall back” one hour. On the first Sunday of November, at 2 a.m., clocks in most of the United States and many other countries turn back an hour and stay there for nearly four months on what is called standard time. On the second Sunday of March, at 2 a.m., clocks move forward one hour back to Daylight Saving Time.
ARIZONA STATE
KTVZ

House January 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, released a statement Friday giving former President Donald Trump more time to turn over documents it subpoenaed but offering little explanation as to why the extension was granted. “We have informed the former President’s counsel that...
KTVZ

Top US cyber official says state officials are ‘pleased’ with government support to secure the election, some election administrators say otherwise

One of the nation’s top cybersecurity officials said state election workers in Wisconsin and Michigan have told her they’re “pleased” with the federal government’s support leading up the 2022 midterm elections, while some state officials say they’re not getting enough. Jen Easterly, the director...
MICHIGAN STATE
KTVZ

Decades of Black history were lost in an overgrown Pennsylvania cemetery until volunteers unearthed more than 800 headstones

Before she became one of America’s most-decorated Special Olympics athletes, before the made-for-TV movie and the shared stages with actor Denzel Washington and Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Loretta Claiborne was a great-granddaughter — of one Anna Johnson. Johnson died mysteriously after the 1969 race riots in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTVZ

Why New Hampshire may deliver a Senate surprise

Political buffs have been saying for weeks that the race for Senate control will come down to three or four states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Arizona sometimes thrown in. But is that list too limited?. Political history — and a spat of late spending in the race — suggests...
GEORGIA STATE

