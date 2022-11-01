Read full article on original website
See all 119 (and counting) ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years
Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” an adaptation of the popular South Korean series, premiered as an instant hit on January 2, 2019. Hosted by Nick Cannon, the wild and wacky reality TV show tasks a group of mystery celebrities with dressing up in extravagant costumes and singing in front of a studio audience and panel of judges: Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. Each week the contestant who receives the lowest number of votes is unmasked in front of America, until only one remains as the winner of the coveted Golden Mask. If you’re looking for a refresher on...
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
Taylor Swift’s 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ Won’t Be Coming To New York
Predictably and deservedly, Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights is creating huge waves. Over the weekend, she became the first artist in history to completely own the entire top ten on the Billboard Hot 100. She announced a new “Eras” stadium tour for March through August of next year. Taylor’s...
Kevin Gates Cries From Laughing Too Hard During Interview – Watch
Kevin Gates had a hard time keeping his composure during a recent interview and laughed himself into tears. Kevin Gates was a guest on the new episode of Barstool Sports' Sundae Conversation With Caleb Pressley on Sunday (Oct. 30). Caleb's interviews are very non-serious and revolve around him asking guests funny and awkward questions. Apparently, Gates didn't get the memo.
Drake, 21 Savage ‘Circo Loco’ Lyrics
Drake and 21 Savage's new Her Loss album is here and it has the whole internet talking. On Friday (Nov. 4), after a week delay, the dynamic duo put out their highly anticipated joint LP, Her Loss, which features 16 songs including a sole guest appearance from Travis Scott. One of the songs that is initially getting a lot of feedback is the track "Circo Loco." Produced by Boi-1da and Tay Keith, the banger features progressing chords and booming bass, and finds Aubrey and the Slaughter King talking boss talk.
Post Malone Gets Called a Bitch While Meeting With Fans – Watch
Post Malone loves his fans, but one person did something to him that stunned the hell out of him. Posty got called a bitch while meeting with fans, and his reaction was caught on camera. On Saturday (Nov. 5), pop culture channel @PopCrave posted a video on their Twitter account...
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
